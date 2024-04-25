Ant McPartlin’s ‘anxiety’ as he steps out with pregnant wife Anne-Marie: ‘Every inch the first-time dad’

Ant McPartlin looks like an “anxious” first-time dad-to-be as he steps out with his pregnant wife Anne-Marie Corbett, according to a body language expert.

The television host married Anne-Marie in August 2021. In February this year, it was reported the couple are expecting their first child, who is apparently due in a matter of weeks. Anne-Marie is already a mother to two children from her first marriage.

Anne-Marie will reportedly give birth in a matter of weeks (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In photos obtained by the Mirror, Ant can be seen popping out for lunch at The River Café in London with Anne-Marie. The pair enjoyed their outing with Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida Andersson.

During the final stage of her pregnancy, body language expert Judi James insists Anne-Marie is taking the lead while Ant is showing “levels of anxiety” before becoming a dad.

While exclusively talking to the Mirror, Judi said: “Anne-Marie looks so relaxed and happy in these poses, smiling broadly as she cradles her bump with one hand, suggesting high levels of delight at her pregnancy but also the levels of calm that you might expect from someone who has given birth twice before.”

Following a successful 20-year run, Ant & Dec are putting Saturday Night Takeaway on pause (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Ant looks every inch the first-time dad here though. Walking slightly ahead of Anne-Marie he holds her hand but not in the kind of mutual clasp that is the usual signal of bonding and affection. Ant just has hold of Anne-Marie’s fingers here and he has raised her hand up as though very carefully and protectively towing along a consignment of Ming Vases,” Judi continued.

“His facial expression suggests some levels of anxiety although when he turns to look down at the bump the grin that appears suggests not only pride and excitement but he also seems to be communicating with the baby already here.”

Ant and his working partner and friend Declan Donnelly have recently taken a break from their hit show Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Take Away after its 20-year run.

In an interview with FAULT Magazine earlier this year, Ant said: “We’ve both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit. We need time to think and, and time to step back and look at the bigger picture and just see where we are now.”

