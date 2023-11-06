Anne Hart, the widow of comedy legend Ronnie Corbett, has died at the age of 90.

The actor passed away yesterday (Sunday, November 5), it has been confirmed.

Anne Hart, the widow of Ronnie Corbett, dies

Actor and singer Anne, was the widow of Ronnie Corbett. He passed away back in 2016 aged 85.

Hart, who was married to Corbett for 50 years, died surrounded by family at the family home in Scotland.

“We lost my darling Mum at one o’clock in the morning,” her daughter, Sophie Corbett, said in a statement.

“She was an amazing woman, and my sister Emma and I, and all four of her grandchildren, Tom, Tilly, Dylan, and Billy, will love and miss her forever,” she then continued.

“We will be bringing her home to Abingdon, near Croydon, which is where the family lived when my dad was alive,” she then added.

The life and career of Anne Hart

Anne made her West End debut as a child in the Christmas show Where The Rainbow Ends.

She also performed in child roles at the operas at Covent Garden.

She then found fame in her 20s as the leading lady in Clown Jewels and Young In Heart with the comedy troupe The Crazy Gang.

During the late 50s, while working at Danny La Rue’s club, she met her future husband, Ronnie Corbett.

Ronnie Corbett and Anne

Anne and Ronnie tied the knot in 1966. Together they had two children, Emma and Sophie.

Their first child, Andrew, sadly passed away aged just 6 weeks after suffering from a heart defect.

Together, they lived in Addington, in South London. They also had a home in Scotland too.

They then went on to welcome four grandchildren.

Ronnie passed away in 2016 aged 85. He had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease in the previous year.

Tributes have been paid to Anne. “RIP Anne Hart. You can be with Ronnie Corbett now,” one fan tweeted.

“Sad [crying face],” another said. “RIP Anne, you are now back with your beloved Ronnie,” another wrote on social media.

“My condolences to family and friends,” a nother siad.

