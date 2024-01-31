Amy Dowden, who has been having treatment for cancer, admits accepting her new body won’t “happen overnight”.

Strictly Come Dancing pro star Amy, 33, underwent a mastectomy in 2023 following her breast cancer diagnosis last May.

Amy later received a second diagnosis of another form of cancer, which required chemotherapy.

The Welsh star has also suffered devastating setbacks with sepsis, a blood clot on her lung, and a broken foot.

Due to her health struggles, Amy was unable to participate fully in the most recent series of the BBC One dance contest. However, she did make a triumphant return to the dance floor as part of a group performance in December’s final.

Amy married her husband Ben Jones in 2022. And it was the day before their honeymoon in April 2023 when Amy found a lump in her breast. However, their trip to the Maldives was overshadowed by what happened to Amy.

And so, the couple have recently gone on a second honeymoon to Grenada. During Tuesday’s (January 30) episode of Lorraine, Amy explained how she is trying to resume her life following her health issues.

“The past year has been tough,” Amy reflected.

She went on: “Cancer diagnosis, treatment, a mastectomy and some setbacks. But I’m determined to get my life back on track. Finally, we are honeymooning in Grenada!”

Amy also detailed how Ben was unaware about the lump she discovered while they were away.

Amy continued: “A totally different feeling from when we were on our honeymoon in the Maldives because Ben didn’t know. But obviously I had this cloud over me.

“I was present in my first honeymoon but I really wasn’t because I found the lump. I was hiding it from Ben.”

‘I’ve got a new body, I’ve got scars’

Resilient Amy also conceded it may take time for her to fully recover from her ordeal.

But she is determined to stay positive – and “accept” how illness has changed her.

“Before coming to Grenada, last week, I had seven appointments in one week so coming here and getting some Vitamin D, escaping hospital wards and appointments and medication is just gorgeous!” Amy went on.

“I’ve got a new body, I’ve got scars. But I think it’s something that I’ve got to learn over time I’m going to accept. It’s not going to just happen overnight.”

She added: “I’m being put into situations that I wasn’t at home. Having to put a bikini on, being all exposed in summer wear rather than at home wrapped up in jumpers, jeans and boots. Hopefully it’s only going to get progressively better!”

