Inside Adele’s weight loss secrets as she shares fitness plans: ‘I’m going to be in such good shape’

Adele is famous for her big pipes and chart-topping music – but the pop star looks a lot different from when she first broke out onto the scene due to her weight loss.

The pop star shot to fame in 2008 thanks to her debut album 19. Fast forward three more record-breaking records, a slew of awards and a recent Las Vegas residency, and Adele is truly one of the biggest stars in the world.

But when she made her return to the public eye in 2020 – fans couldn’t help but notice how different she looked. Notably, her impressive weight loss. It’s been claimed that Adele dropped a whopping 100lbs over the course of two years.

But what diet does Adele follow? And how many times does she work out a day? Keep scrolling to find out!

Adele shot to fame in 2008 (Credit: BBC)

Adele ‘just feels better’ after working out

In 2021, Adele opened up about her anxiety following her divorce and the Covid-19 pandemic.

During her “Adele, One Night Only” TV special with Oprah, she revealed she turned to exercise as a form of relief. “It really contributed towards me getting my mind right,” she told Oprah.

Adele has also spoken out about the fact that weight loss wasn’t her main goal either. She explained: “Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it.”

Adele has reportedly lost 100lbs (Credit: Shutterstock)

Adele ‘addicted to exercise’

Back in 2021, Adele confessed she had become “quite addicted” to working out. This is because it made her feel good. She said: “I work out two or three times a day.”

Revealing her workout routine, in the morning she opts for strength training. And in the afternoon she will either box or hike followed by cardio of the night.

Gushing over deadlifting, Adele said she started with 10lbs at the start before working her way up to a major 170lbs. She joked: “I’m an athlete, I love it!”

Adele has undergone a lifestyle change (Credit: Shutterstock)

Adele ‘eats more than she used to’

As for food, Adele revealed: “If anything I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard. And also, that whole thing of like, ‘Gets Revenge Body’… Oh my God. Suck my [bleep].”

Rumours also circulated that she was following a Sirtfood diet. But she soon shut them down and said: “No. Ain’t done that. No intermittent fasting. Nothing.”

This particular diet cuts out sugar, processed foods, full-fat dairy and many starches. It also contains foods that usually fit into a healthy lifestyle.

‘I want to get to my peak physical fitness’

At the weekend, Adele revealed during her Vegas residency that she wants to achieve her “peak physical fitness” this year.

She told her smitten fans in the audience: “I don’t normally do New Year resolutions but I want to build my muscles in my core and my goal at the end is to learn how to do a backflip and not be in pain.

“So New Year’s Eve next year, I’m going to be in such good solid shape – that’s going to be such good fun – that I can do a backflip somewhere.”

The mum-of-one went on: “I’ve decided that this year I want to get to my peak physical fitness. I did it a few years ago and I felt fantastic but I know I can get stronger than that because I got there. Then I got lazy. So I’ll start working out again to get my back completely right.”

Read more: Alan Carr ‘finds love’ following split from husband with hairdresser 20 years his junior

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.