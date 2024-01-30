Cheat Sundays; no booze; daily gym sessions: How Adele maintains her seven-stone weight loss

Adele has been open about her weight loss over the years and has revealed just how she maintains her weight.

From Cheat Sundays to no drinking, here’s everything the Grammy-award-winning singer does to maintain her weight loss.

Adele has lost 7 stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adele weight loss – Cheat Sundays

In a new interview, Adele, 35, revealed that she only allows herself to drink on a Sunday.

“Now I am back on shows, I am only allowing myself to drink on Sundays,” she told the MailOnline.

But it is okay! Four or five white wine spritzers get me absolutely hammered and also I order McDonalds and forget the next day so it doesn’t really count,” she then said.

Twice-daily gym workouts

Elsewhere in her chat with the publication, Adele revealed that she goes to the gym twice a day.

“I am back at my gym grind like nobody’s business, I am doing two or three sessions a day. My a**e is getting rock solid again. I can move mountains with my bum. That is all I have done,” she said.

She then said that exercise gives her “100% focus” and is a way of getting rid of her bad energy.

Adele weight loss – No drinking (apart from Sundays)

Back in October 2023, Adele revealed that she’d quit drinking.

“You know, I stopped drinking quite a long time ago… it feels like forever. Maybe like three and a half months ago?” she said during a concert.

“It’s boring. Oh my God, it’s boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties. I miss it so much, I cut out caffeine,” she then added.

Adele gave up alcohol last year (Credit: BBC)

Quitting sugar

Back in 2015, Adele confessed to drinking 10 cups of tea per day. She admitted that she put two sugars in each cup.

“Now I don’t drink it and I have more energy than ever,” she said.

Eating ‘more’ than she used to

In an interview from 2022, Adele revealed that she actually eats more now than she used to.

“No intermittent fasting. Nothing,” she told British Vogue.

“If anything I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard.”

