Tim Campbell: His 2005 Apprentice win, devoted husband and father, net worth

The Apprentice star Tim Campbell is not only an award-winning businessman but a devoted husband and father.

Tim famously returned to the boardroom in 2022 as Lord Sugar‘s newest aide after winning the series in 2005. Despite his many business achievements, the star’s social media accounts are mainly full of love for his wife and two children.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tim Campbell, his exceptional career, and his love for his family.

The Apprentice star Tim Campbell has crossed over in the boardroom (Credit: BBC/Naked)

Where and when was Tim Campbell born? How old is he?

Tim Campbell was born in Canning Town, London on June 27 1977. At the time of writing, he is 46 years old.

He attended St Helen’s Primary School and St Bonaventure’s school in Newham, London. He is now a Chairman of Governors at the latter and offers student mentorship as part of his role.

Why did Tim Campbell get an MBE?

Tim became a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s 2012 New Years list.

He received this honour for Services to Enterprise Culture after he founded Bright Ideas Trust in 2007.

Bright Ideas Trust was a charity dedicated to helping disadvantaged 16-30 year olds, especially those not in education, employment or training. It offered financial support, via start-up loans, to disadvantaged youngsters who wanted to set up a business. In 2008, the charity partnered with Bank of America, who donated a million dollars to the cause.

Bright Ideas Trust dissolved on March 30, 2021.

Candidates beware: The Apprentice’ boardroom line-up in 2024 includes Karren Brady, Lord Alan Sugar and Tim Campbell (Credit: BBC/Naked)

When did Tim Campbell win The Apprentice?

Tim won the first ever season of The Apprentice UK in 2005. Back then, it followed in the shadow of the hugely successful American series and aired on BBC Two. Nick Hewer and Margaret Mountford occupied the seats beside Lord Alan Sugar now held by Tim and Karren Brady. The 2005 prize was a job working for Lord Alan Sugar’s Amstrad, rather than an investment in an existing business idea.

Before appearing on The Apprentice, Tim worked as a London Underground manager.

Tim was an immediate success on the show, securing a win as project manager in the very first episode. The task was to sell flowers, and the male team’s dedication to door-to-door sales proved a success.

Tim’s second outing as project manager in week 4 didn’t go quite as well. Tasked with selling from a concessions stand in luxury department store Harrods, Tim’s First Forte suffered due to poor sales and team division. Lord Sugar later criticised Tim for being “too nice”.

Nonetheless, Tim held on until the end of the series and won the final task by holding a successful fashion show on a river boat.

What does Tim Campbell do?

After winning an initial one-year contract with Lord Sugar at Amstrad, Tim stayed on for an additional year. He worked in the Health and Beauty division. He left Amstrad in 2007, with Lord Sugar singing his praises.

Lord Sugar said: “He was the right choice and I will be there to offer help and guidance should he need it.”

That same year, Tim launched the aforementioned Bright Ideas Trust with public affairs consultant Richard Morris.

He’s been busy ever since. From 2010 to 2015, he worked as the Mayor’s Ambassador for Training & Enterprise with the Greater London Authority.

Since 2012, he’s worked with Estate Office Property Consultants in Acquisitions and Investments.

Since February 2013, he’s worked for talent firm Alexander Mann Solutions. He had positions in Client Services as well as Head of Global Citizenship, before taking his current part-time role as Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Advisor.

In 2016, Campbell co-founded Marketing Runners, a digital marketing agency based in London.

Alongside Paul Wiseall, Tim co-founded mobile app Iternal in 2020. The app helps users to save their cherished memories, creating a kind of digital autobiography.

The Campbell family – (right to left: Aaron, Tim, Jasmine and Kayla) enjoy a family night out at the National Reality TV Awards in 2023 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Is Tim Campbell married?

Yes, Tim Campbell is married to wife Jasmine Campbell. While not much is known publicly about Jasmine, Tim frequently posts pics and mentions on his Instagram account.

In September 2023, Tim posted a loving tribute to his wife on Instagram, in which he described Jasmine as his “soulmate”.

He wrote in a caption: “When I’m asked why I’m always smiling… it’s because of the beautiful and gracious woman I’ve always been proud to stand with. I love you, Angel.”

“Our marriage has allowed us to bring all the elements of who we are along for the ride and for them to be accepted, adapted and or amplified.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Campbell (@timcampbell_mbe)

Tim Campbell’s children

Tim and Jasmine Campbell have two children together, Kayla, 22, and Aaron, 14.

While not much is known about Kayla, son Aaron competes internationally in karate. He has two Golds and a Bronze at the British Federation Karate International Open championships.

Tim and Jasmine often post loving pictures of their family and holidays together on Instagram.

What is Tim Campbell’s net worth?

After securing a £100k salary with Lord Sugar’s Amstrad in 2005, Tim moved on to bigger and better things in 2007. He’s certainly done well for himself since then, however!

According to reports, Tim is now worth somewhere between £750,000 to £3.5million.

