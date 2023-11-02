The latest Strictly news has seen professional dancer Lauren Oakley clap back at trolls who judged her appearance after Strictly Come Dancing last weekend.

Lauren, 32, who is partnered up with news legend Krishnan Guru-Murthy, took to Twitter to express how she felt about trolls commenting on her short hair after she was seen dancing wearing a long brunette wig last Saturday night (October 28).

The new Strictly pro danced a gorgeous Viennese waltz to Seal’s A Kiss From A Rose, and hair and make-up opted for a head full of curls for the performance. Strictly fans loved it, but some appeared to go too far with their criticism of Lauren’s usual look…

Strictly news: Lauren claps back

Posting online, Lauren said: “All the comments on my long hair last week saying I ‘should’ have long hair. I’m good thank. Girls don’t have to have long hair to feel pretty.

She went on to explain that boys “don’t really have to have short hair to feel handsome” and said that “nobody has to be a certain way” anyway.

“Boys don’t have to have short hair to feel handsome. Nobody has to be a certain way! Just make yourself happy ,” she urged.

Fans supported Lauren amid getting criticised by trolls for sporting short hair (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

Fans react

However, fans were quick to dish their opinions out soon after Lauren’s tweet.

“It baffles me how people think their opinion is something they must convey! I don’t care what anyone else thinks about my hair, my clothes, anything! Please don’t tell me, because all that matters is how I feel about how I choose to look! Lauren, you rock being you,” wrote one fan.

“Can’t imagine ever commenting unless asked about the length of someone’s hair. I assume they have it how they like it and it’s none of my business! Can’t even remember you with your wig either, sorry hair department!” another commented.

Others were quick to compliment Lauren on her choice of keeping her hair short, as a third fan expressed: “You looked different with long hair, that’s all. It’s your beautiful eyes and caring nature that makes you gorgeous. Hair short or hair long, you’re still beautiful.”

“Brilliant answer. You go, girl. It’s the same as people saying older women should have their hair short. I decided in lockdown not having to get my hair cut was liberating. So at 72, I have long hair, like Dame Helen Mirren. Happy days,” a fourth agreed.

