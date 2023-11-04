Stand Up To Cancer 2023: Dame Deborah James’ parents reveal her children doing well following their mum’s death

On Stand Up To Cancer 2023 last night (November 3), the parents of Dame Deborah James gave an update on how her children are coping, more than a year after her death.

Heather and Alistair James appeared on Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer last night to share the news with host Davina McCall.

Deborah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. She went on to host the Radio 5 podcast You, Me and the Big C, in which she described her daily struggle with the condition.

A journalist and charity campaigner, she created the persona Bowelbabe. Deborah used this to raise awareness and inspire others also battling the condition.

She died in 2022, after being recognised for her charity work and inspiration with a Damehood. She is survived by her two children Hugo, 15, and Eloise, 13 – who she shared with husband Sebastien.

Stand Up To Cancer 2023: Deborah James’s parents remember their daughter

In an interview with Davina, Deborah’s parents discussed how they were coping in the wake of her death, one year later.

“It must be hard watching that,” said Davina after playing a montage of Deborah’s liveliest moments.

“It is, but it brings back lovely memories as well,” said mum Heather.

“Actually it’s hit me more now,” she continued, reflecting on the past year. “Grief’s a funny thing and I think I hit rock bottom on the anniversary. But we’re picking up the game – I know Deborah was positive and we will be positive as well.

“I probably feel it in different ways. It’s when I come somewhere like here tonight. Deborah supported Stand Up To Cancer, and she was in awe of the people who worked at The Crick [a cancer research centre]. So if you put the two together, it would be the perfect evening for her,” dad Alistair mused.

Deborah’s parents issue update on her children

“What about Hugo and Eloise? How are they doing?” asked Davina.

“They’re doing well, but I think that’s because Deborah prepared them,” answered Heather.

“Along with Seb, they knew all along, Mummy had limited time and towards the end they would be there with her the whole time and I think – amazing, I’m so proud of them, the way they’re coping with it.”

She continued: “And Deborah, she’d said to them: ‘Don’t use me dying as an excuse to mess up your life.’ She was always very open with them, and they’re just about old enough to live with it.”

