Paul O’Grady’s grandson has adopted late comedian’s ringtone as his own in sweet tribute to star

The daughter of Paul O’Grady, Sharon Mousley, shared her son’s special tribute remembering her late dad over Christmas this year.

The daughter of the telly legend, who passed away back in March, has revealed that her son has adopted Paul’s ringtone as his own.

Paul O’Grady died earlier this year (Credit: This Morning)

Paul O’Grady’s daughter shared a special tribute

Sharon recently revealed that her son Abel, 16, uses one of Paul’s favourite songs as his ringtone.

“When dad used to take Abel out in the car, he’d play Trouble by Elvis,” she said. “Now Abel has that as his ringtone on his phone, and my dad used to have it on his phone.”

She continued: “When I hear Abel’s phone ring for a split second. I think my dad’s gonna walk into the room. He would say: ‘Who’s that on the phone?'”

Queen Camilla pays tribute

Earlier this year, Queen Camilla paid tribute to the Liverpool-born comedian at his memorial service.

According to the Daily Mail, her tribute said: “I miss Paul very much. I had the pleasure of knowing him for many years, laughing at his waspish way with words and endlessly touched by the kindness of his heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

“He was the most welcome guest at any event. From glamorous parties to private visits to our beloved Battersea, and was loved by one and all. Perhaps this is no surprise. After all, there are no finer judges of character than dogs. And about Paul, they were unanimous in their devotion, as were we all.’

Paul had previously spoken highly of Camilla in February last year, as he praised her commitment to Battersea.

He said: “I just love her, she’s great.”

Read more: ITV ‘planning remake of Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs with huge TV stars considered to host’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.