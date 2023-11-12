EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy shares public disdain as she’s ordered by bosses to join TikTok

EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy has cracked under pressure from show bosses to join TikTok.

The star, who plays Sonia Fowler in the BBC soap, took to Instagram to insinuate that senior EastEnders staff have ordered her to join the social media site.

But Natalie, 40, doesn’t seem too impressed by it and she has warned fans “not to expect much”.

Natalie, who has two children, shared her TikTok news with fans on her Instagram account.

With a rolling eyes emoji, she candidly revealed: “I’ve had my balls busted at work and I’m now on TikTok. Don’t expect much, I ain’t got time.”

The actress has been told by EastEnders bosses to join TikTok (Credit: BBC)

Natalie Cassidy: ‘Everybody’s mad!’

Natalie has shared a link to her TikTok account, which currently features just three videos.

She filmed one on Saturday night as she watched Strictly Come Dancing and used a filter to completely distort her face.

“Just catching up with Strictly at the moment. Just playing with my filters,” she said. “Funny old thing isn’t it? No wonder everybody’s mad.”

Natalie has experimented with filters on a TikTok video (Credit: TikTok/ @natcass2)

Natalie’s biog line on her TikTok page reads: “Official page for me. Everyone has said I need to be on TikTok .”

At the time of publication, Natalie had just 858 followers.

But those who are following her are delighted with her Strictly video. One has commented: “Absolutely love you Nat!”

Natalie recently celebrated 30 years of playing Sonia Fowler in EastEnders, having joined when she was 10 years old.

Viewers will remember her childhood character for playing the trumpet badly.

However, Natalie revealed on a Loose Women appearance last week that she was actually quite good at the brass instrument.

She said: “I started playing it and actually I wasn’t bad. And they said: ‘Oh no, no more lessons for you. We want Sonia to be really bad at it.’ I could have been great, couldn’t I? I could have been the next Miles Davis but it never happened!”

Wedding bells

Meanwhile, away from EastEnders, Natalie has been engaged to long-term partner Marc Humphreys for eight years.

The star was asked by the Loose Women panel when she and the cameraman would tie the knot, but Natalie admitted: “Honestly, it is so boring but it’s just down to time. We’re both freelance and it’s just booking it in and it’s really expensive. When you’ve got children, everything is expensive but we just need to get round to it.

“I’ve thought about a big wedding and loads of people but, when we do it, it will just be down the road in the pub with all our friends and family. Just get it done. It needs to be done soon.”

