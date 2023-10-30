MAFS UK star Peggy Rose shockingly decides to QUIT the show in tonight’s (Monday, October 30) episode of the hit E4 reality show.

The dramatic scenes will take place during tonight’s commitment ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peggy Rose (@peggyroseofficial)

MAFS UK star Peggy to QUIT the show?

Tonight’s episode of Married At First Sight UK will see another commitment ceremony take place.

However, it could turn out to be the final one for Peggy and Georges, as the 32-year-old shockingly decides to quit the show!

Peggy and Georges have butted heads throughout the course of their time on the show thanks to Georges’ streaming past. In streams on his channel, Georges can be seen squatting with his back to the camera.

In one such video, Georges is wearing a leopard print strongman suit.

Peggy, for some reason, seems to have found these videos to be highly “inappropriate”, and has cited them as a reason why things haven’t progressed in the bedroom for the couple.

Is Georges and Peggy’s marriage over? (Credit: E4)

Peggy quits MAFS UK tonight?

During tonight’s show, Peggy seemingly calls time on her time on the show, as well as her marriage to Georges.

“It’s really hard to say this. The girls are telling me one thing and I’m defending you because I feel like I know the real George but then do I know the real George cos he’s acting different in front of other people?” she says.

” Then, I feel like a fool. I actually don’t know who the real person is. I just don’t know what it will take to make you just be you and sometimes I just don’t think you are listening to me,” she then continues.

She then says: “I just think well, ‘What’s the point?’ so for that reason, my decision is to leave. I can’t do it any longer. He needs to change.”

But will Georges decide to leave too? Or will he opt to stay, and give them another week on the show to work things out?

Laura and Arthur have seemingly split (Credit: E4)

Split confirmed as groom spotted kissing stranger?

In other MAFS-related news, the marriage between Laura and Arthur is seemingly over after the latter was spotted kissing a mystery woman during a night out in London. The incident apparently took place earlier this month.

“Arthur spent the entire night with a beautiful-looking brunette and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” a source told the MailOnline recently.

“They were kissing all over the club and definitely didn’t care who saw them even though Married At First Sight viewers still think that he’s in a relationship with Laura,” they then continued.

“Everyone had high hopes for Arthur and Laura but eventually their romance failed and since filming for the show ended, they have gone their separate ways.”

Read more: MAFS UK star ‘kicked off show after fight’ with co-star as he breaks silence in foul-mouthed rant

Married At First Sight UK continues tonight (Monday, October 30) at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.