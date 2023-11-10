Fans of Love Island Games 2023, which is airing in the States, have been left feeling baffled after host Maya Jama was suddenly usurped mid-season. This came as Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix stepped in to take over for two episodes this week.

Love Island Games puts together former contestants from around the world for a second chance at love in the villa – and a $100,000 prize. It currently airs on the US streaming platform Peacock.

It is hosted by Maya Jama, who also hosts the UK version of the show. However, in an unexpected chain of events, Maya suddenly disappeared this week… to be replaced by reality TV star Ariana.

But where has Maya gone? And will she be back?

Love Island Games is usually hosted by Maya Jama (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Maya Jama ‘replaced’ as star takes Italy break

Maya said on her Instagram Stories, earlier this week, that she had taken a break from the show for a trip to Italy. In her absence, Ariana stepped up to host two episodes of the show – including one recoupling.

However, Maya’s sudden disappearance left some fans baffled, and wondering where their beloved host had gone. Smooching with Stormzy, it seems!

Ariana stepped in during Maya’s absence (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

‘Why is Ariana still here?!’

As Ariana’s episodes aired this week, Love Island Games viewers shared their confusion and irritation online. Writing on Twitter (now X), many were left asking where Maya had gone.

“No offence to Ariana Madix (I don’t watch Vanderpump Rules) but why is she here hosting the recoupling and where the heck is Maya Jama??? Hellooooo?” asked one frustrated viewer.

“Two episodes of Ariana feels a little unnecessary. Where is Maya???” said another.

“Ariana again? Where is Maya Jama?!?!” a third wrote.

“Why is this Ariana lady still here? This is Maya Jama’s show,” said a fourth.

“Not Ariana again,” said another, with an eye-roll emoji. “Couldn’t Maya just come in?”

Maya is expected to return as host once her holiday in Italy is complete. Until then, US viewers will just have to bear with her temporary replacement.

