Not Going Out star Lee Mack convinced he has ADHD: ‘It has its positives and its negatives’

Not Going Out star Lee Mack has previously addressed how he’s convinced he has a hidden health condition, reckoning there are “positives” to it.

Lee, 55, said at the time he appeared on the Walking the Dog podcast he believes he has ADHD.

However, while Lee has taken a test, he has not subsequently confirmed the results in public, and he has not been officially diagnosed.

Nonetheless, the comic feels he has the condition as he has struggled with concentrating on one thing at a time.

Lee Mack health news

According to reports from 2021, the telly fave has described living with ‘voices in his head’.

He said: “To me it is like eight or nine radio channels going off at once. Most people can tune into one, but you tend to tune into nine.

“The problem is you’re not listening to any one of them enough. Or you have mad obsessive concentration on one thing.”

Furthermore, Lee made mention of how he found it difficult to even take the test for ADHD.

He added: “I started joking around on it and I do get distracted easily.

I do suspect I’ve got it having spoken to people about it.

“As an adult having it – and I do suspect I’ve got it having spoken to people about it – it has its positives and its negatives. The positives are in my job on panel games I can hear several people talking, whereas some people are just focusing on the one person talking.

“You can tune it to what suits, what you want to talk about.”

‘Obsessive personality’

Additionally, while some sufferers of ADHD endure issues with fixation, Lee has previously indicated he has “quite an obsessive personality”.

He reflected during an interview with the Big Issue in 2015 about the decision to be a jockey: “After being thrown out of college, I got home, turned on the TV and horse racing was on.

“Five minutes later I rang up my local yard and asked to be a stable boy. That is how I led my life for the first 30 years. I have quite an obsessive personality.”

