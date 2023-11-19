I’m A Celebrity shares preview clip of first trial as Marvin, Nick and Jamie Lynn are covered in bugs

ITV have shared a preview clip of the first I’m A Celebrity 2023 trial, and it seems it’s straight into the deep end for three of this year’s celebs.

The 23rd season of the reality show gets underway tonight (November 19) and will see an unlucky trio heading straight for a Bushtucker Trial. And a rather unpleasant one by the looks of things…

The Bushtucker Trials are back, baby! I’m A Celebrity returns tonight (Credit: ITV)

First I’m A Celebrity trial

The sneak-peek shows JLS star Marvin Humes, actor (and Britney Spears’ sister) Jamie Lynn Spears and Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard faced by some classic I’m A Celeb creepy crawlies in the ominously named Temple of Doom trial.

They’ve already faced a skydive before being thrust into the heart of the action. Because, of course, jumping out of a plane isn’t enough trauma in one day!

The challenge appears to involve Marvin and Jamie-Lynn solving clues which release the stars over Nick. He then has to collect the stars in his mouths while avoiding a stream of incoming insects. Stars are of course vital to securing food in camp.

From his shouts of “Bugs! Bugs!” and the terrified look on his face, we can only assume it’s going to be a tricky one for Marvin…

And the clip shows Nick struggling to get the star into his mouth. Will this hold them up and cost them valuable meals for camp?

As always, Ant and Dec are on hand to provide their hilarious and thoroughly unsympathetic reactions. How we’ve missed them!

Ant and Dec will be on hand to laugh! (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023

Once in camp, these three will also be joined by the controversial figure Nigel Farage, This Morning’s Josie Gibson, First Dates’ Fred Sireix, Youtuber Nella Rose, EastEnders’ Danielle Harold, Love Island star Sam Thompson and food critic Grace Dent. More contestants are then expected to be added as the series gets underway.

I’m A Celeb starts tonight (November 19) at 9pm on ITV and ITVX. It will then continue at the same time every night, except Saturdays when it will air at the later time of 9.30pm.

