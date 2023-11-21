I’m A Celebrity legend Kiosk Kev makes 2023 comeback as ice cream van ‘rebrand’ slated by viewers

I’m A Celebrity favourite Kiosk Kev is back for 2023 – but while viewers were largely pleased to see him, some weren’t totally happy with every aspect of his return.

Each year, the campmates take turns to visit Kiosk Kev in the hopes of getting a treat after trying their hand at a Dingo Dollar Challenge. Josie Gibson and Nick Pickard were the first two celebrities to have a go this year.

Josie and Nick won, and went to visit Kev – only to find him behind the counter of his own ice cream truck, Kev’s Wallaby Whips.

But viewers weren’t too pleased with the change. Since Kiosk Keith left after the 2018 series, the Outback Shack has been Kev’s domain. At least, barring the two years in which Kiosk Cledwyn stepped in as I’m A Celebrity temporarily moved to Wales during the pandemic.

Kiosk Keith left the show in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Return of the Dingo Dollar Challenge

For 2022, viewers saw Kev at his Deals on Wheels bike-powered shop, and a year later it’s all change again. And fans have been taking to social media to complain about the rebrand.

One simply said: “Nice joke ITV, give us our Kiosk Kev shop back.” Another asked: “Was there any need to rebrand Kiosk Kev?”

One fan quipped: “Was half expecting Kiosk Kev to be in a Tesco Express, TBH. They throw them up on every corner.” “Kev is now a ice cream person #ImACeleb. Kev you need to Get your shack back now!” demanded another.

Not everyone was annoyed at the change, however. One fan said: “So good to see Kiosk Kev again! I do like him and the Meals on Wheels challenges! You’ve been missed Kev, welcome back and it’s different to see you in an ice cream van this time!”

Meanwhile, another viewer still hasn’t adjusted to Kiosk Kev himself. She said: “I don’t think I’ll ever get over the change from Kiosk Keith to Kev.”

Kev’s back in a different guise for I’m A Celebrity 2023 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity controversy

I’m A Celebrity has been one of the hottest topics of discussion in recent days, after it returned for 2023 on Sunday (November 19).

Even before it began, the show was hit with controversy due to the inclusion of controversial politician Nigel Farage. And, I’m A Celebrity’s use of live animals in trials has also proved controversial again this year, with the RSPCA among those expressing concern.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s episode was given a nudity warning by ITV after Nigel Farage stripped off to shower.

