Grange Hill star Stuart Organ has died at the age of 72, his representatives have confirmed.

The actor was best known for playing PE teacher-turned-headmaster Peter Robson.

Tributes have started to pour in for the actor, who also appeared. in Brookside, Doctor Who, Casualty and Holby City.

Earlier today, Stuart’s reps confirmed that he had sadly passed away at the age of 72.

No cause of death was given.

Stuart played PE teacher – and later headteacher – Mr Robson in the much-loved school-based drama, joining in 1988 and staying at the show for 15 years.

Tributes pour in

Fans of the actor have started to pay tribute, with many saying he “shaped their childhoods”.

One said: “Can’t believe it, that fella helped shape my childhood. Legend.”

“RIP Mr Robson,” said another.

“Part of my 90s childhood gone,” said another sadly.

Pointless TV appearance

In 2018, Stuart appeared on an episode of BBC One show Pointless, with fans admitting that he hadn’t seemed to have “aged a day” since he shot to fame in Grange Hill.

One commented: “What’s puzzling me is how Mr Robson has not aged a day!” Another added: “Not sure what’s more frightening watching celebrity @TVsPointless Grange Hill being 40 years old, or Mr Robson not aging a day.”

Grange Hill exit

Stuart quit the show in 2003 after the production moved to Liverpool.

Grange Hill, which aired from 1978 to 2008, was known for its realistic portrayal of life in a London school, dealing with serious issues like racism, drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, mental illness and HIV and Aids.

It made a household name of EastEnders star Todd Carty, who played Tucker Jenkins, and featured characters like Zammo, played by Lee MacDonald.

