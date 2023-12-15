Fur Babies on Channel 4 has come under fire from angry viewers who claim Thursday (December 14) evening’s programme “promoted backyard breeding”.

The series features vets Dr James Greenwood and Dr Bolu Eso as they support families through pets’ pregnancies.

However, some of those watching at home were enraged at seeing beloved animals have large litters of offspring.

Fur Babies on Channel 4 – viewers react

One viewer took to social media as the episode aired to claim the programme was “irresponsible”.

“What are you doing?” they asked on Twitter.

“There’s overcrowded shelters all over the nation and it’s Christmas to boot and you show #FurBabies… Irresponsible programming.”

Someone else made the allegation: “Why is @Channel4 promoting #backyardbreeding??? #FurBabies.”

I’m bloody livid at this programme.

To which somebody else replied: “I’m bloody livid at this programme. I work in rescue and I know rescues are literally crumbling under the strain of all these hobby breeders. Totally irresponsible!”

Meanwhile, someone else agreed with the original poster: “It’s awful, so irresponsible of @Channel4 #FurBabies.”

‘Shame on Channel 4’

Additionally, another outraged observer chipped in with their claims: “Was willing to give #FurBabies a chance in case they might show stray animals who happened to be pregnant but as I feared, it’s about breeders! Shame on @Channel4 for promoting breeding at Christmas while shelters are bursting at the seams with animals who need a home!”

And someone else seethed online: “It is absolutely terrible. So irresponsible @channel4 #FurBabies.”

However, Channel 4 was quick to hit back at the complaints.

A Channel 4 spokesperson told ED!: “This series does not in any way encourage or promote the purchase of animals as gifts but follows responsible pet owners through the experience of their pets’ pregnancies, showing the challenges, stark realities and medical interventions that are sometimes needed.”

‘Pet pregnancy is not always an easy road’

When Fur Babies was announced for TV, Dr James said: “Pet pregnancy is not always an easy road. We want to highlight the ups and downs of pet pregnancies and show how important it is for families that are thinking of breeding their pets to do so under the guidance and support of their vets, as we’ve seen first-hand the upsetting consequences of unscrupulous pet breeding over the past few years.”

And Dr Bolu added: “It’s exciting to be part of a programme that’s focusing on the nuances of pet ownership and here we are first hand, able to showcase the marvel of pet pregnancies but also demonstrate all the factors that contribute to breeding our pets responsibly.”

