Loose Women star Frankie Bridge diagnosed with rare tumour: ‘Instantly I thought, that’s it, this is my time’

The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge revealed on Loose Women this week that doctors found a tumour in her neck after an MRI scan.

Frankie was chatting on Tuesday’s show (February 6) when she shared her frightening health update.

The star explained that she’d been for a scan to try to get to the bottom of a recent bout of headaches.

Frankie, 35, said: “I’ve recently had an MRI and just by chance they found something on my neck so I had to have another MRI.”

Frankie Bridge: ‘I’m going to be sick’

The Loose Women panellist added: “It turned out to be a tumour which is benign, it doesn’t need treating, it’s absolutely fine.”

However, Frankie was understandably worried as she waited for her results, especially because husband and former footballer Wayne Bridge was away from home and she had to be strong for her kids.

It will be something that we have to monitor.

Wayne and Frankie share sons Parker, 10, and eight-year-old Carter together. Frankie said: “For that first week, the doctor had rang me to tell me the results of the MRI, and I was on my own – Wayne was away – so I was cooking the boys dinner.

“He was like: ‘Oh, we’ve found a tumour. I don’t want to say what it is yet because I don’t know. I’m going to have to present it to a board of other specialists.'”

Frankie finds the positives

Understandably Frankie was terrified by the news. She added: “Instantly I just thought, that’s it, this is my time. I’m going to be sick. I did go straight away to, god, I’m going to die. And I had to hold it together for the boys.

“Luckily for me, the outcome was it’s just really rare, it’s really unfortunate. They only came across it because they were scanning me for my headaches. It will be something that we have to monitor. But that week of not telling the kids, not really telling friends, I think I just kind of breezed through the week. I didn’t take anything in.”

The panel were discussing King Charles’s recent cancer diagnosis. Frankie added: “So when it is a horrible outcome, I can’t even imagine what that feels like.”

