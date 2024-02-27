Dr Hilary Jones shares news of his mother’s death on Lorraine: ‘She was a remarkable woman’

Dr Hilary Jones has revealed his beloved mother has sadly died as he appeared on Lorraine today.

Dr Hilary, 70, spoke to ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly about his mum Noreen, calling her a “remarkable woman”.

Lorraine explained that it was Noreen’s funeral on Monday, saying: “A sad day yesterday because it was your mum’s funeral which I’m so sorry about. But, it was a celebration of an amazing life.”

Dr Hilary replied: “We were celebrating her wonderful life. She was 97, she was a kind, generous, very knowledgeable, wonderful woman. A remarkable woman really.

“We just got together and celebrated some of the happy times. It was a fabulous day, just remembering all the caring she gave.”

He added: “She was skilled in antiques, being a nurse, she was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well. We had the opportunity to get together and to celebrate her life.”

Lorraine said: “That’s lovely, a life well lived.”

Noreen had previously appeared on Lorraine to promote her book, which documented her time growing up and her experiences of World War II. She published it when she was 92.

Dr Hilary joked today: “She started her TV career at 93.”

In 2019, Noreen and Dr Hilary appeared on Lorraine as she opened up about her first book.

At the time, Lorraine asked her: “How do you keep so young because you’re as sharp as anything?”

Noreen replied: “Very interested in gardening. Would have liked to live in the country but it wasn’t possible. I like to go out every day, must keep active.”

She insisted on maintaining regular contact with people, adding: “I think it’s very important to do something for somebody else every day.”

