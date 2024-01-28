Sue Radford on getting stillborn son’s foot and handprints tattooed on her following tragedy

Star of 22 Kids and Counting Sue Radford and her husband, Noel, are proud parents to 22 children, however, the couple suffered from a stillborn tragedy in July 2014.

A day following their pregnancy announcement, their son’s heartbeat couldn’t be found during their three-month scan.

“Our beautiful baby boy Alfie Thomas was born sleeping at 7.53am today. He was so perfect in every way,” the couple shared on their Facebook page. “Our hearts are breaking, you will always be a huge part of our lives, Alfie, know that we loved you very much.”

Alfie’s death came less than a year after Sue had a miscarriage.

Sue and Noel with their children on GMB (Credit: ITV)

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford honoured Alfie in the most beautiful way

To honour Alfie, Sue revealed in an Instagram post that she got Alfie’s handprints tattooed onto her hand. She also got Alfie’s footprints inked onto her feet with his full name and date of birth.

“So I’ve had lots of messages and comments asking me what the tattoo is on my hand. So thought I’d put a post up to show you,” she explained.

“The hand tattoo is Alfie’s handprints and I’ve also got his footprints on my foot. I love that I can always see his little hand prints on my hand and that his little feet always walk with me wherever I go.”

Sue honoured Alfie with two tattoos (Credit: YouTube)

Alfie’s gravestone

Keeping Alfie close to their hearts, Sue and Noel make sure to take their kids to visit Alfie’s gravestone.

“It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone,” the message on his gravestone says.

“For a part of us went with you the day God called up to heaven.”

22 Kids and Counting airs on Sunday (January 28) from 8pm on Channel 5.

