Natalie Cassidy announces new podcast away from EastEnders – and it starts today

EastEnders favourite Natalie Cassidy has revealed she’s launched her own podcast – Life With Nat. The first episode came out today (Thursday April 25) and it’s already a hit!

The Sonia Fowler actress is venturing away from the soap, but does that mean she’s leaving?

Natalie – pictured with co-star Jonny Freeman – is already a hit with fans (Credit: Cover Images)

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy launches new podcast

Natalie revealed the news on her Instagram account yesterday (Wednesday April 24). She said: “COMING TOMORROW. Thank you to @stillskieron for the pics. Love you mate, let’s have that drink soon. Thank you to @lightznbitz for my neon sign – this couple are a small business who were so amazing. Not an advert or a gift – they were just so helpful and lovely. Thank you to @sophevs_1991 for my make up and hair (that is now squashed with headphones in the pics) and to @keepitlightmedia for helping me on my way. Let’s ave it.”

Her EastEnders pals rushed to support her. Emma Barton (Honey Mitchell) wrote: “Go on our girl.”

James Farrar – aka Zack Hudson – said: “Our Nat,” with a strong arm and a heart emoji.

Natalie then announced earlier today that the podcast was already sitting at No.3 in the charts. Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, was among the first to congratulate her on the achievement: “Absolutely amazing! Love you Nat,” she said.

Denise Fox actress Diane Parish added: “Gwarn Nat.”

Natalie already hosts a podcast with Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, called Off The Telly. In this they chat about all things television including what they are watching, loving and hating.

Meanwhile, Natalie’s new podcast lets listeners into her life as she chats with friends, family and the public on subjects she cares about.

Reiss and Sonia are having a baby (Credit: BBC)

Is Natalie Cassidy leaving EastEnders?

Fortunately for fans Natalie is still committed to her role in EastEnders. And is seems she’s got a big storyline coming up.

Sonia has been undergoing IVF treatment with her partner Reiss. However what she doesn’t know is that Reiss stole the money from his wife Debbie, who is in a vegetative state after a stroke.

Reiss still cares for her and visits her in the hospital where she lives, but he has now committed to Sonia. He lied that the cash had come from an old inheritance he’d forgotten about and so far, Sonia is non-the-wiser.

After an unsuccessful first round, Sonia’s yearning to become a mum again looks one step closer as after the second embryo transplant she has just discovered she is pregnant.

Reiss is typically pushing her to be careful and mollycoddling her. Will Sonia give birth to a healthy baby?

If the dates work out and Sonia goes to term, she is set to give birth in early January. However, with that in mind, we’re guessing a Christmas baby could be on the cards!

The last time Sonia gave birth she did so in her front room with Big Mo as her midwife having not even known she was pregnant. Let’s hope things run a little more smoothly this time!

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.