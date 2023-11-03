Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, November 2), Keanu dug himself deeper into the hole he made as he put himself in a messy situation.

Already panicking about kidnapping Albie, Keanu made things ten times worse.

EastEnders fans have now realised that Keanu has made a huge mistake with his ransom note to Sharon.

Keanu made things worse (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Keanu sent Sharon a ransom note

Last night, Keanu was unable to backtrack from his kidnap plot as he realised that Sharon had already called the police.

With a search party heading out to look for Albie, Keanu told Sharon that Albie and his pram had been taken at the park.

As the police asked Sharon if anyone could’ve wanted to harm Albie, Keanu piped up with Dorian’s name.

Afterwards, Zack showed Sharon a ransom note that had been posted through the door.

The note demanded £50,000 for the safe return of Albie as long as the police weren’t involved and that no question were asked.

Keanu then told Karen that he’d made things worse by sending the ransom note.

Fans have pointed out an obvious flaw in Keanu’s plan (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans spot huge Keanu ransom note mistake

EastEnders fans have now spotted a huge mistake after seeing Keanu send Sharon a ransom note.

Sharon would most likely recognise his handwriting and work out that he was the one to take Albie.

One fan commented: “Keanu’s sent a ransom note for 50k?? Is he stupid? Someone could recognise his handwriting.”

Keanu’s sent a ransom note for 50k?? Is he stupid someone could recognise his handwriting #EastEnders — alessia (killer kathy truther) (@wattspanesar) November 2, 2023

If Sharon had looked at the ransom note, i bet she could've figured out it was Keanu's handwriting #EastEnders — GoldenSoapCharacters (@GS_Characters) November 2, 2023

Surely they could very easily see that it’s Keanus handwriting on the ransom note, cos I don’t think he’d be clever enough to sit and cut out letters out of a newspaper #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/ahzL0OocDu — Tellylassie (@ScutcherM) November 2, 2023

Another viewer noted: “If Sharon had looked at the ransom note, I bet she could’ve figured out it was Keanu’s handwriting.”

A third person added: “Surely they could very easily see that it’s Keanu’s handwriting on the ransom note, cos I don’t think he’d be clever enough to sit and cut out letters out of a newspaper.”

Will Sharon realise that Keanu is the true culprit? (Credit: BBC)

Will Sharon rumble Keanu?

So, Keanu’s sent Sharon a ransom note and is expecting there to be no questions asked.

But, will Sharon be able to track Albie down? Will she pay the ransom? And, will she realise that Keanu was the one to kidnap her son?

