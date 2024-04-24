EastEnders: Whitney’s exit sees her go to prison for illegal fostering, a new fan theory predicts

Recently in EastEnders, Whitney Dean has been looking after Britney after paying Keeley in an illegal fostering agreement with the child’s mother.

However, Whitney has been hiding this tiny detail from Zack, pretending that she’d gone through the official route.

A new EastEnders fan theory now suggests that Whitney will go to prison in her final exit scenes.

Whitney has been ‘fostering’ the child (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney has been caring for Britney

After visiting Bianca in Milton Keynes, Whitney recently returned to Walford and shocked Zack by revealing that she was now Britney’s foster mum.

Zack was livid after failing to be consulted about the decision, fearing that Whitney wasn’t putting him and their baby first.

Trying to come to terms with the decision, Zack felt better knowing that the fostering was only temporary.

Things soon got more serious though when Whit enrolled Britney at their local school.

The couple also found out that Britney had Usher Syndrome this week, meaning that she would gradually lose her sight and hearing.

Zack still has no idea though that Whitney paid Keeley to look after the child on a more permanent basis.

Whitney’s exit is drawing nearer (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Whitney for prison exit?

Viewers of EastEnders may know that Whitney Dean is soon leaving Walford, with viewers speculating on how she will depart.

One fan theory reckons that her exit will see her go to prison as her illegal fostering gets exposed.

Looks like Whitney exit is her going to prison for taking on Britney illegally!

Just give her a happy ending 😭 #EastEnders — L E W I S🤟🏼 (@97_LewisF) April 23, 2024

The fan theory reads: “Looks like Whitney’s exit is her going to prison for taking on Britney illegally! Just give her a happy ending.”

Whitney and Zack have been having difficulties (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: How will Whitney leave Walford?

Whitney is soon leaving the soap but fans are still wondering how she’ll go. The fostering of Britney has caused tension in Whitney and Zack’s relationship, but will Whit continue to put Britney before Zack and the baby?

What will become of Whitney? And, how will she eventually bow out of the BBC soap?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

