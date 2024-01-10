EastEnders: Vicki Fowler to return to Walford with Sharon, fans predict

Last night in EastEnders (Tuesday, January 9), Sharon panicked after being asked to help move Keanu’s body and decided to make a quick exit.

She chose to head to the airport with Albie, planning on spending some time in Australia visiting Vicki and Michelle Fowler.

Now, fans reckon that Sharon will bring a former character along with her when she comes back to the Square.

Sharon couldn’t face seeing Keanu’s body (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon made her escape

Viewers will know that, this week in EastEnders, Suki informed the rest of ‘The Six’ that they needed to move Keanu’s body.

Builders had started to restore the café, with this meaning that it wouldn’t be long until they found Keanu.

Sharon met up with ‘The Six’ and explained that she couldn’t bring herself to see Keanu in the state that he was in. She was already haunted by images of him from the night that he died.

Telling the other women to contact her when they needed her, Sharon then decided to leave Walford and go to Australia.

She took Albie with her and failed to tell the rest of ‘The Six’ about her plan to see Michelle and Vicki on the other side of the world.

Fans think that Vicki will leave Australia for Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Vicki Fowler’s return to the Square

EastEnders fans reckon that, with Sharon going to Australia to visit the Fowlers, when Sharon returns back home she’ll bring Vicki Fowler with her.

One fan suggested: “WILD THEORY. What if Sharon brings Vicki Fowler back with her from Australia? Maybe (this one’s just delulu of me) even real Michelle too for a surprise.”

WILD THEORY what if sharon brings vicki fowler back with her from australia? maybe (this one’s just delulu of me) even real michelle too for a surprise 🇦🇺 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/jEFQGyAmFt — alessia 👽 (@wattspanesar) January 9, 2024

vicki fowler mentions on the tl again… we need this queen back #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/FraVD4ygzm — sun (@gIuesun) January 9, 2024

VICKI FOWLER COMING BACK WITH SHARON FROM AUSTRALIA I JUST KNOW IT #EastEnders https://t.co/zcj1FRZM6N pic.twitter.com/HIlvnzXkHL — Tom (@tommtthw) January 9, 2024

Another fan said: “Vicki Fowler mentions on the tl again… we need this queen back.”

A third viewer wrote: “VICKI FOWLER’S COMING BACK WITH SHARON FROM AUSTRALIA, I JUST KNOW IT.”

Vicki is currently said to be in Australia (Credit: BBC)

Could Vicki come back?

Vicki Fowler was last seen in Walford back in 2004. She was just a teenager at the time.

She’s now said to be living in Australia, running a bar over in Sydney. But, could she soon leave that life behind and come back to Walford?

