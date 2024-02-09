EastEnders is on tonight at 7.30pm due to schedule change

The BBC soap EastEnders is not usually on screen on a Friday but tonight (Friday, February 9), the soap will air its final episode of the week.

This is due to a schedule change taking place this week, meaning that the soap couldn’t air on Tuesday (February 6).

With EastEnders airing tonight instead, here’s what you can expect from the latest episode.

Linda continues to struggle (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders airs tonight in a schedule shakeup

EastEnders usually airs four episodes a week for half an hour on Monday-Thursday evenings.

However, this Tuesday, the soap was unable to air due to Match of the Day Live being on its place.

This match saw Plymouth Argyle take on Leeds United, with a kick off time of 7.45pm.

As EastEnders airs at 7.30pm, the soap missed its usual episode on Tuesday. Now, the soap will air its final episode of the week tonight instead.

This episode will air at 7.30pm-8.00pm, although it has been available on BBC iPlayer since yesterday (Thursday, February 8).

Kat isn’t happy with Tommy’s decision (Credit: BBC)

What to expect from EastEnders tonight

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders, Linda tells Elaine that she’s stopped drinking but Lauren then sees her hiding a bag of alcohol from the Minute Mart.

Lauren then takes Annie away from Linda for a while as she tries to hide her wine from Kathy. However, the pair soon start arguing with each other.

Ben tries to break the two women up as Kathy and Lauren tell Linda to sober up. Linda doesn’t appreciate this advice though and heads to The Albert.

Elsewhere, Kat has a bad day when she starts rowing with Priya. When she finds out that Tommy’s moved in with Phil, Kat’s livid. But, can she and Phil get back on good terms?

Also, there are arguments all round as Cindy confides in Peter and Ian after rowing with George. Will she ever be able to build bridges with her ex?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!