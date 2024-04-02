EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal announces death of mum on social media

Suki Panesar and EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal has taken to social media within the past few days to share an upsetting update with followers.

On Instagram, the actress revealed the sad passing of a close family member to her fans.

In February, her mum – Nirmal – passed away whilst in hospital. Balvinder and her sister had been holding her hand at the very end.

Balvinder’s mum has sadly died (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal announces death of mum

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday (March 30), Balvinder shared the devastating news that her mum had sadly died back in February.

Sharing a series of photos of her mum smiling and happy throughout her life, Balvinder captioned the post: “27th February 2024, 11.30pm, mum passed peacefully, with dignity & grace, just as she’d lived her whole life. My sister & I had settled in for the night shift at the hospital. The lads had come, spent the day, & just as the last of them left… mum passed, with me & my sister holding her hands. We walked mum as far as we could. It’s been hard, but I’ve never known strength like mum’s. I’m proud to be her daughter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5Gy8QModEr/?img_index=1

“As we told people, the one thing constant in people’s memory was mum’s huge warm smile, her ability to adapt to change & show love & respect to all. Our home was always open; a shelter from the rain whilst waiting for the bus. For pronthey & chaa. For all the children to come & chill after school. There was always food. Our home was busy, warm, & full of love because of mum.”

Going on to explain her mum’s successes and much-loved, inspirational qualities, Balvinder continued: “A fierce supporter of all of her kids & grandkids, mum’s unique ability to get through to us was second to none. She was our rock, friend, confidant, guiding light. She was my No.1 fan travelling up & down the country, with dad, watching shows. Mum was an extraordinary teacher of life just by being & doing everything with love.

“LOVE is mum’s legacy. We are the lucky ones. Rest well. Thank U, Mum. Nirmal Sopal 13/07/51 – 27/02/24.”

Balvinder’s fans have sent the star their love (Credit: BBC)

Balvinder Sopal fans rush to give star their condolences

After hearing the sad news about the passing of Balvinder’s mum, followers of the actress have taken to the comments section to give the actress their love and support.

One fan commented: “Oh I’m so sorry for your loss, my thoughts are with you and your family.”

Another person added: “So sorry for your loss. Your mum sounds like she was an amazing woman. You should be proud.”

A third person followed on: “Beautiful words, for a beautiful soul. My sincere condolences xx”

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!