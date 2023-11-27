EastEnders spoilers tonight: Stacey lies to Theo that there’s hope for their relationship as his plea hearing gets underway

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, November 27), Stacey heads to court as she nervously prepares for Theo to give his plea.

Hoping to persuade Theo to give a guilty plea, Stacey tries to manipulate him into doing so.

But, will Theo believe Stacey’s lies and do as she wants in EastEnders spoilers?

Will Theo plead guilty? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Theo’s plea hearing

Tonight, Stacey’s left feeling sick as Theo asks to meet with her on the day of his plea hearing.

Stacey doesn’t want to meet him but after Lily worries about her, Stacey agrees to go and hear what he has to say.

Using the opportunity to her advantage, Stacey then tries to manipulate Theo into pleading guilty by suggesting that they give a relationship a go if he does this one thing for her.

Theo doesn’t like this idea though, making Stacey wonder if she’s just made things even worse. But, will Theo do as Stacey wants?

Nish watches the exchange (Credit: BBC)

Priya blackmails Suki

Priya tells Suki that she knows that truth, prompting Suki to offer her £2000 in exchange for her keeping her mouth shut.

However, Priya then blackmails Suki and asks for £3000 for her silence instead. Suki is forced to agree to this when Priya threatens to get Vinny in trouble with Nish.

Suki grabs some stolen money from the call centre and prepares to hand it over to Priya. However, Nish watches the whole thing with fury. But, will he confront them over their actions?

Will Albie land Karen and Keanu in it? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Karen and Keanu are put in a sticky situation

Mitch throws a surprise party for Karen in the pub but starts wondering where she’s getting her money from when she offers to pay for everyone’s drinks.

Karen and Keanu attempt to make amends with each other but are soon put on edge when Malcolm turns up at the party.

Albie immediately bonds with him, but will he expose Karen and Keanu’s kidnap plot?

