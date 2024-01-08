EastEnders spoilers tonight: ‘The Six’ plan to move Keanu’s body – but will they get caught?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, January 8), builders start getting to work on restoring the café after the fire, causing panic for ‘The Six.’

With Keanu’s body buried on the site, the women do their best to come up with a plan to move his body.

But, will they be successful in moving his body without bringing any attention to themselves in EastEnders spoilers?

‘The Six’ think fast (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: ‘The Six’ plan their next move

Tonight, Stacey, Linda, Kathy and Suki get a fright when they spot builders starting up work at the café.

Suki tries to buy their time as Linda starts to panic in public, causing quite the scene.

Stacey tries to support Linda but also tells her that she has to pull herself together and stay sober otherwise she’s putting all of ‘The Six’ at risk.

Suki manages to persuade the builders to delay work on the site but she warns the other women that they need to move the body.

As ‘The Six’ start to form a plan, Suki receives a phone call that could change things. But, will the women be able to move the body?

Lauren finds out the truth (Credit: BBC)

Sonia drops a bombshell on Lauren

Lauren returns to Walford and is excited to see Louie again. Peter is thrilled when Lauren agrees to stay longer.

However, tensions are high when Lauren checks in on Penny and finds out that Peter knew about what Penny was hiding and didn’t tell her.

Furious, Lauren decides to leave and visit Tanya instead. But, the situation gets worse when Linda discovers that Lauren’s back.

She fears that Lauren will find out the truth about Annie’s paternity but Whitney reassures her that she won’t.

With Lauren and Louie heading off to see Tanya, Sonia interrupts and tells Lauren that she has another sister in Walford. But, how will Lauren react to this news?

Amy wants Denise to stay in the family (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Amy shares her concerns

Amy asks questions as she shares her concerns about Denise, desperate for them all to stay together as a family. But, will she get the answers she needs to hear?

Lily returns to education (Credit: BBC)

Lily goes back to school

Lily goes back to school and worries about not being with Charli all day. But, will her first day back go smoothly?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

