EastEnders spoilers tonight: Phil rumbles Keanu’s kidnap plot?

Our EastEnders spoilers for tonight (November 6) reveal that Keanu Taylor’s kidnapping scheme begins to unravel as Phil Mitchell gets involved. Will Phil rumble Keanu’s plot?

Elsewhere, desperate Rocky happens across one last money-making scheme. Can he clear his debt to menacing Nish?

And the Beales clash with the Knights over the renovation of their new restaurant.

Sharon hides the ransom note from the police (Credit: BBC)

Keanu’s kidnap plot foiled by Phil?

As the search for Albie continues, the residents of Walford and the police attempt to track him down. Meanwhile, fearing for Albie’s safety, Sharon hides the £50,000 ransom note from the police.

Sharon seeks help from Kat and Phil (Credit: BBC)

Later, Sharon tells Kat and Phil about the ransom note. They agree to lend Sharon the money to pay the kidnapper.

Karen is having second thoughts about the plan (Credit: BBC)

Later, Karen tells Keanu that she’s worried about the consequences of the fake kidnapping. However, she then drops off a second ransom note, with details of a time and location of the drop-off.

Can Karen hold her nerve? (Credit: BBC)

After getting the latest ransom note, Sharon insists that they have to go along with the kidnapper’s demands. Phil suggests that he drop off the money – and deal with the kidnapper himself.

Could Phil spoil Keanu’s plans? (Credit: BBC)

Keanu refuses, wanting to do the drop himself – but Phil won’t be deterred. As Sharon agrees with Phil, Keanu worries that Phil is about to uncover the truth.

Nish’s demands on Rocky escalate (Credit: BBC)

Desperate Rocky gets an idea

Rocky is desperate to to pay back his loan to Nish. Nish tells him that he wants Rocky to steal a car from the car lot.

Nish turns up the heat (Credit: BBC)

Rocky initially agrees, but is unable to go through with the plan after talking to Jay about his near-fatal car accident.

Will Rocky go along with Nish’s demands? (Credit: BBC)

Desolate Rocky heads to The Vic to tell Kathy about his debt to Nish. But, before he can come clean, a fateful conversation with Sonia sparks one last-ditch scheme…

The Knights aren’t happy with Ian and Cindy’s plans (Credit: BBC)

Cindy and Ian clash with the Knights

Cindy and Ian reluctantly plan renovations on Beale’s Eels. However, the Knights aren’t best pleased with their business plans, and the two families soon clash.

