EastEnders spoilers tonight: Jack blackmails Denise

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, December 21), Jack uses Amy’s mental health to attempt to get Denise to stay with him.

As Denise plans to leave him and her family behind, Jack blackmails her so that she’ll stay put.

But, will Denise give into Jack’s demands and stay with him for Christmas in EastEnders spoilers?

Jack makes Denise feel bad (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jack wants Denise to stay

Denise packs her bags and decides that her marriage to Jack is over for good – there’s no coming back from this.

However, she’s spotted by Amy who isn’t devastated by Denise’s departure and runs off into the playground crying.

After Jack and Denise find Amy, Jack then blames Denise for triggering Amy’s mental health decline.

He then demands that Denise stays put for the sake of Amy. But, will Denise do as Jack wants?

Sharon’s dress is ruined (Credit: BBC)

Sharon has her doubts about the wedding

Sharon and Linda head off to collect Sharon’s wedding dress but Tommy accidentally makes the dress fall into the road.

Viewing this as a sign, Sharon admits to Linda that she might be better off cancelling the wedding.

However, Kathy soon steps in to save the day and gives Sharon a new dress. This then gives her the encouragement to go ahead with her wedding to Keanu. But, will she regret this choice?

Gina comforts Dean (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Dean gets some bad news

Dean’s devastated when he finds out that Jade’s transplant has been cancelled, going off to drink away his upset.

He confides in Gina and speaks to Rocky about forgiveness which makes him reflect on things differently.

But, will Jade get another opportunity to have a transplant? And, can Dean be there to support his ill daughter through this tough time?

