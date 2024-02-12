EastEnders spoilers tonight: George finds out Eddie is on trial for murder

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, February 12), George finally uncovers his adoptive father Eddie’s sinister secret at his celebratory event.

As Eddie celebrates getting his award, George finds out some horrifying information from Eddie’s friend.

But, can Eddie get his son back on side after this huge discovery in EastEnders spoilers?

George finds out the truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: George discovers Eddie’s secret

George, Elaine and the girls head out to attend Eddie’s award celebration event. George is pleased when Eddie sings his praises in front of his mates.

After Eddie makes a heartfelt speech about George, George admits to Elaine that his father might love him after all.

However, his mood quickly changes when one of Eddie’s friends reveals that Eddie is going on trial for a racially motivated murder.

With George realising that Eddie wants him to be his character witness, he’s devastated when he understands that Eddie has played him. But, can Eddie get his son back on side?

Johnny punches Dean (Credit: BBC)

Johnny defends Linda from Dean

As Johnny sees Linda in a drunken state, he’s sickened to discover that Dean is back in Walford.

Johnny soon sets out to have it out with Dean, with Ben following him into Beale’s Eels.

Ben drags Johnny away from Dean and goes out for a drink with him and Callum.

However, later on, Johnny punches Dean and gets into a fight as he demands that he stays away from Linda. Will Dean listen to Johnny?

Nish woos Kat again (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nish takes Priya’s advice

Nish wants to win back Kat and takes Priya’s advice when she suggests that he makes an effort with Kat’s kids too.

Over a meal with Kat and the kids, Bert and Ernie cause chaos. Nish then makes Kat a surprise invitation, but will she accept?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!