EastEnders spoilers tonight: Denise prepares to confess the events of Christmas Day to Jack

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, February 5), Denise’s guilt builds up so much that she’s unable to contain it any longer.

With the café reopening brings with it some bad news, Denise sits down and plans to write a letter of confession to her husband.

But, as Denise prepares to reveal all, will she go through with it in EastEnders spoilers?

Denise is ready to tell Jack everything (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Denise’s guilt becomes too much

After finding out that Kat and Nish have discovered a leak at the café, Denise fears that the floor will need replacing.

Denise gets ready to confess everything as she speaks to Pastor Clayton about repenting her sins.

At home, Denise prepares herself to write a letter to Jack telling him everything about what happened on Christmas Day. She can’t deal with the guilt any longer.

Later on, she starts to hallucinate Keanu as he takes over her thoughts. Is everything about to come out?

Karen’s back looking for her son (Credit: BBC)

Karen returns

Bernie’s given the role of manager at the café as she impresses Nish. However, he soon lashes out at her when she accidentally plays and old voice note from Keanu.

Karen soon surprises everyone by returning back to Walford. But, will her comeback go down well with the other Walford residents?

Linda contemplates going away (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Alfie invites Linda away with him

Linda speaks to Elaine after waking up in a state. Elsewhere, Alfie plans to go on holiday to celebrate the end of his cancer treatment.

As Linda apologises for avoiding him, Alfie suggests that Linda joins him on his holiday. Will she accept his offer?

Jack was with Stacey (Credit: BBC)

Jack lies to Denise

Tonight, Jack returns home after spending the night with Stacey and lies to Denise that he spent the night on the sofa. Will Denise see through his cover story?

Gina has her concerns (Credit: BBC)

Gina’s suspicious of Eddie

Eddie enters the pub and reveals that he’s going to get an award for championing diversity in boxing.

Gina’s suspicious about Eddie’s heroic façade whilst George celebrates his father’s success. But, is Gina right to be worried?

