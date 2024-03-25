EastEnders spoilers tonight: Ben arrested at Callum’s surprise birthday party

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, March 25), Ben holds a surprise party for Callum’s birthday in The Vic but things soon take a turn.

He’s soon arrested as the police turn up and throw the party into chaos, with Ben’s family watching him get escorted away.

But, what crime has Ben been arrested for this time in EastEnders spoilers?

The police turn up for Ben (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ben gets arrested

With Ben not making much of an effort for Callum’s birthday, Callum tries to act like it doesn’t bother him.

However, Ben’s family help him get his act together and throw a surprise birthday party for him.

With Callum turning up at The Vic for the celebrations, things take a dramatic turn when the police arrive to arrest Ben. Can Ben talk his way out of this one?

Zack’s not happy with Whitney’s decision (Credit: BBC)

Whitney drops a bombshell on Zack

This evening, Zack puts on a surprise baby shower for Whitney as she returns to Walford, inviting Penny and Lauren as guests.

Lauren promises Zack that she won’t tell Whitney about their near kiss, allowing him to breathe a sigh of relief.

Tensions are high when Whitney returns with Britney by her side, revealing that she’s her new foster mum.

Zack’s livid that he wasn’t consulted before the decision was made. Can Whitney make things right?

Dean twists things around (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Dean puts the blame on Jean

Jean can’t believe that Jade’s already back at home so soon after her hospital visit as she looks after Jade for a short while.

With Dean speaking to the Walford Gazette, Johnny offers to give the press some background on Dean.

Whilst looking after Jade, Jean finds some empty pill cases and realises that Dean was the one controlling Jade’s medication.

Dean then comes back home and tries to defend himself against Jean’s accusations by pointing the finger at her instead. Will anyone believe Jean’s suspicions?

Avani tries to get her mum and dad back together (Credit: BBC)

Avani plays matchmaker

As Avani skips school, Martin agrees to help Priya search for her daughter. As they both find her in the playground, Avani’s intrigued by Ravi’s jealousy over Martin.

The teen then sets out to help get her mum and dad back together. But, will her plan work?

Denzel focuses on his steroids (Credit: BBC)

Denzel doesn’t prioritise Amy

Tonight, Amy confronts Denzel over his obsession with fitness. She doesn’t feel like a priority to him anymore.

Denzel lashes out at Amy, only being bothered about his steroid delivery.

