EastEnders spoilers: Kathy finds out the truth about Rocky starting the cafe fire!

EastEnders spoilers for next week have revealed that Kathy is about to find out the shocking truth about her partner Rocky!

Rocky has been lucky so far, and it looks like he’s gotten away with being the one who started the fire at the cafe.

But that’s about to change!

How will Kathy react to the shocking revelation in EastEnders spoilers?

Rocky’s in trouble! (Credit: BBC)

Under pressure!

Rocky’s trying to hold it together as Nish puts pressure on him. Nish is determined to get his mitts on the cafe for a knock-down price and he knows hassling guilty Rocky is the way to do it.

Despairing about what to do, Rocky confides in bestie Harvey who, obviously, tells him to be honest – the only course of action is coming clean to Kathy.

Does Rocky do that though?

What do you think?!

Nish isn’t giving up (Credit: BBC)

Making a deal in EastEnders spoilers

To be fair to Rocky, he does MEAN to tell Kathy what’s going on, but just as he decides it’s time to fess up, Kathy announces that she wants to know more about Nish’s deal.

And when she finds out what he’s offering she agrees that she’ll sell to him.

Does this mean Rocky’s gotten away with it again?!

Rocky’s got a lot to think about (Credit: BBC)

Coming clean

As Kathy sells the cafe to Nish, Mr Panesar is pleased to have got what he wanted. But he’s not finished yet! He stirs up trouble by dropping a big hint that Rocky was responsible for the cafe fire.

Kathy heads off to find Harvey and demands he tells her what he knows and he confirms her suspicions.

Oh dear!

Next, Kathy’s on the warpath, determined to confront her lying partner. Is this the end for their relationship?!

