EastEnders spoilers: Jack and Stacey grow closer

Latest EastEnders spoilers have revealed that Jack Branning and Stacey Slater are to grow closer as their bond strengthens. With Jack supporting Stacey in her struggle with stalker Theo, the pair have become firm friends in recent weeks.

And, with Jack’s marriage to Denise seemingly on the rocks, their relationship continues to go from strength to strength. But how will the pair react when Theo re-initiates contact? And what does all of this have to do with missing Eve?

Stacey grows closer to Jack

Jack and Stacey continue to bond (Credit: BBC)

Stacey and Jack bond as they go Christmas shopping together. She is touched by his generosity when he buys Christmas presents for her children after she opens up about her financial situation.

At home, Stacey is horrified when she receives a Christmas card from Theo. She worries that Theo may be behind Eve’s disappearance.

After talking to Suki, the pair pay a visit to the police station. They are left feeling deflated when the police tell them that there’s nothing they can do. In a fit of rage, Stacey calls Theo and leaves a message, threatening to hurt him if he’s touched Eve.

Has Theo paid the Slater household a visit? (Credit: BBC)

Jack rages as Stacey fears for her safety

When she gets home, Stacey is terrified to find the door on the latch – fearing that Theo may have paid another visit.

Jack arrives, and reassures Stacey that there’s nobody inside the house. He reveals that Theo is far away, in Scotland.

However, he’s maddened to learn that Stacey called Theo and left him the threatening message.

Can Jack and Denise talk things through? (Credit: BBC)

Jack and Denise grow further apart

Meanwhile, Kim tries to help Denise reinvigorate her marriage by gifting her new underwear and an evening away from the kids.

However, things soon go awry when Jack overhears Priya and Denise discussing her affair with Ravi. Can they salvage their marriage?

Later, Stacey heads to The Vic to have a drink with Kat. However, she ends up leaving early and apologising to Jack for her outburst.

But what’s next for Jack and Stacey?

