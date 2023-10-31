Latest EastEnders spoilers for next week can reveal that the search for Albie is set to continue. As the kidnapping storyline goes on, Sharon seeks assistance from Phil. But is Karen having second thoughts?

Meanwhile, Rocky finds a way out of his financial bindings – but will his plan put lives in danger? Elsewhere, Sonia and Reiss clash over their IVF journey, and the Beales plan their next move.

Read all these EastEnders spoilers and more below!

EastEnders spoilers

1. The search for Albie continues

The search for Albie continues in Walford. As the residents and the police attempt to track him down, Sharon conceals the £50,000 ransom note from the police, worried that the kidnappers will hurt Albie.

Later, she tells Kat and Phil, who agree to lend her the money to pay the kidnapper.

Meanwhile, Karen fumes at Keanu. She worries about the consequences of the fake kidnapping – before secretly dropping a second ransom note detailing a time and location for the cash.

Sharon tells Phil that they must go along with the kidnapper’s demands, worrying that they’ll hurt Albie. Phil suggests that he drop off the money and deal with whoever took him.

Keanu refuses, wanting to do the drop himself. However, Phil insists on going with him. When Sharon agrees, Keanu worries that his actions are about to be uncovered.

At home, Keanu and Karen plan how they are going to make the drop-off without getting caught.

Later, Sharon receives a text from Karen via Keanu’s burner phone requesting a drop-off at the park.

Keanu convinces Sharon to let Karen make the drop alone – warning that Albie might get hurt if Phil goes in heavy handed. Karen meets Kandice’s husband, Malcolm, at the park to retrieve Albie. Can Keanu and Karen pull it off?

2. Rocky concocts a plan

Rocky is desperate to pay back his loan to Nish. Meanwhile, shady Nish has other ideas about repayment– he demands Rocky steal a car from the car lot.

Rocky initially agrees, but is unable to go through with the crime after speaking to Jay. He plans to tell Kathy about his debt, but a conversation with Sonia gives him one last-ditch idea…

Later, Rocky tells Harvey about his new plan – he’s going to set fire to the cafe, and claim money on the insurance. Appalled, Harvey tries to talk Rocky out of the idea, telling him that he’ll spill all to Kathy.

But Rocky continues to mull over his idea when Kathy gets another electric shock from a faulty plug. However, he continues to insist to Harvey that he won’t go through with it.

Later, Harvey offers to take out a loan to help Rocky pay his debts. But, after learning that Rocky spent the day in the bookies, withdraws the offer.

Now desperate, Rocky heads to the cafe and prepares to see through his plan. Meanwhile, Kathy waits for him at Walford East, for a romantic dinner together.

At the cafe, Rocky tampers with the electrics and manages to start a fire.

He then heads to Walford East for his date with Kathy. He remains tight-lipped when accosted by Harvey, who demands to know what he’s been up to.

3. Bobby is caught in the blaze

Meanwhile, a panicked Bobby sees the fire blazing inside the cafe and attempts to extinguish it.

Unfortunately, it explodes and traps Bobby inside, unconscious. Will Bobby be killed in the fire?

4. Ian and Cindy clash with the Knights

Cindy and Ian plans on the renovation of their new shop, ‘Beale’s Eels.’ However, they clash with the Knight family, who are appalled at their new business plans.

5. Sonia and Reiss fall out

Sonia and Reiss head to the hospital for their first round of IVF. Unfortunately, Reiss’ overbearing actions soon start to annoy Sonia.

Sonia is even more irritated when Reiss attempts to administer her IVF medication himself.

After a blazing row, Sonia tells him she’s not sure if this is going to work. Later, Reiss drowns his sorrows in The Vic with George, Elaine, Linda, Patrick and Yolande.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!