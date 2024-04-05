EastEnders: Sharon has no hope after arrest, fans declare

Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, April 4), the police turned up to inform Sharon that the body in the café had been identified as Keanu.

Later on, the police then returned to arrest Sharon for the murder of Keanu Taylor.

EastEnders fans now fear that Sharon’s future looks bleak after her recent arrest.

Sharon was arrested for Keanu’s murder (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon arrested

Yesterday evening in Walford, the police told Bernie that the body she discovered in the café was her brother, Keanu.

The police then went round to speak to Sharon and told her the news, with Sharon doing her best to act shocked.

Once they’d gone, Sharon told Kathy that the police believed her upset. Kathy then encouraged her to visit Bernie.

Taking Kathy’s advice, Sharon comforted a grieving Bernie whilst trying to delay her from telling Karen about Keanu’s death.

Felix thought that this was weird and planted the seed to Bernie that Sharon might’ve known something about his death.

It wasn’t long after this conversation that the police arrested Sharon for Keanu’s murder, with Bernie pointing the finger at her.

Sharon screamed out, promising Bernie that she didn’t kill Keanu and only loved him.

Fans are wondering how Sharon will get out of this mess (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans worry that Sharon might go to prison

Fans of the BBC soap are now fearing that Sharon may not be able to save herself after her arrest. They fear that she’ll end up going to prison as the evidence stacks up against her, and hope that she’ll be freed.

One fan wrote: “Sharon really shot herself in the foot by making that comment to Bernie.”

Another fan added: “The difference in reaction from Bernie and Sharon finding out that it was Keanu’s body… Sharon’s done for!”

The difference in reaction from Bernie and Sharon finding out that it was Keanus body…. Sharon’s done for! #EastEnders — Louise 🇺🇦 (@lmwilson2213) April 4, 2024

FREE SHARON WATTS! IT’S UNJUST TO JAIL THE QUEEN OF ALBERT SQUARE! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/DPHIgQ9olZ — alessia 👽 𐚁 (@wattspanesar) April 4, 2024

i have taken sharon getting arrested extremely personally, free her #eastenders — rebecca (@woahmitchell) April 4, 2024

A third fan shouted: “FREE SHARON WATTS! IT’S UNJUST TO JAIL THE QUEEN OF ALBERT SQUARE!”

A final viewer finished: “I have taken Sharon getting arrested extremely personally, free her.”

Can ‘The Six’ help Sharon? (Credit: BBC)

Will Sharon go to prison?

Next week, with Sharon still arrested, Johnny does his best to help her but struggles as the evidence stacks up.

‘The Six’ then try to think of a new plan to get out of this mess. But, what do they have in mind? Can they help save Sharon?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!