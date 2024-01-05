EastEnders reveals it was most watched soap on Christmas Day and the most streamed programme on iPlayer

The soaps usually battle it out on Christmas Day for who can draw in the most viewers but for 2023 it was EastEnders who came out on top.

The Christmas Day episode saw Linda Carter kill Keanu Taylor in The Vic as a year long storyline reached its climax.

EastEnders have now shared their huge achievement via their Instagram page and they ‘couldn’t be prouder.’

Linda stabbed Keanu (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda killed Keanu

On Christmas Day 2023, Suki entered The Vic and told Linda, Sharon, Stacey, Kathy and Denise that she was in a relationship with Eve.

She then revealed that Nish had found this out and had tried to harm her, summoning him to the pub.

As the women confronted Nish and all defended Suki, Nish turned violent. Denise then knocked him out with a glass bottle.

At first, it looked as though Nish was dead. However, it was later revealed that he was still alive.

In the back of the pub, Keanu rocked up and lashed out at Sharon after finding out that Albie wasn’t actually his son. As he tried to strangle Sharon, Linda grabbed a carving fork and stabbed Keanu, killing him instantly.

The Six – Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders announces huge Christmas Day achievement

Posting an Instagram post to the official EastEnders account, the BBC soap has revealed that it was the most watched soap on Christmas Day.

It received a total of 6.54 million views on the day itself, with the episode having a whopping 26.28 million streams on iPlayer. This means that it is the most streamed iPlayer programme.

Captioning the post, the soap elaborated: “The combined total of BBC One views and @bbciplayer streams for the Christmas Day EastEnders Special was a whopping, 6.54 million!

“Over the ‘Festive Fortnight’ EastEnders was also the most streamed programme on iPlayer with a total of 26.28 million streams. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Fans have congratulated the soap (Credit: BBC)

Fans praise the BBC soap for winning the viewing battle

EastEnders fans have now taken to the soap’s Instagram comments section to applaud them after their announcement.

One fan commented: “You guys did your ting. It was a masterpiece. Congratulations. Keep it up.”

Another person added: “Much deserved. Well done all round.”

A third fan applauded: “Loved every moment. It was gripping ’til the end. Well done Eastenders.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

