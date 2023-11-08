This week in EastEnders, Albie was returned back home safely to Sharon after being kidnapped by Keanu.

Sharon was then asked to take Albie to the hospital to run some blood tests.

Now, EastEnders fans are convinced that Phil is Albie’s real father instead of Keanu.

Albie was reunited with his mum (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Albie returned home

Last night in EastEnders (Tuesday, November 7), Karen set about returning Albie to his mum.

She volunteered to meet up with Albie’s kidnapper and hand over the £50,000 in order to get Albie back. In reality, she walked to the park and greeted Malcolm, taking Albie back home with her.

Sharon was lost for words when she saw her son again, confused as he spoke about a trampoline and a princess.

The police were furious that Sharon hadn’t told them about the ransom note whilst suggesting that Albie went to the hospital for some blood tests.

However, Sharon didn’t want to upset her son anymore and said that she’d only take him if he became ill.

However, EastEnders spoilers for next week now reveal that Albie will go and have a blood test with Sharon and Keanu agreeing to have tests themselves as they find out some news.

Fans think that Phil is Albie’s real dad (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans convinced of Albie father twist

EastEnders fans are now convinced that the tests taken at the hospital will reveal that Albie’s father is actually Phil – not Keanu.

One fan wrote: “Albie is not Phil’s son… or is he?”

Another viewer commented: “Is Albie Phil’s son? As if that poor kid hasn’t been through enough recently!”

Albie is not Phil's son… Or is he?#EastEnders — ❤🦁🇺🇦🇳🇬🇬🇧J🇬🇧🇳🇬🇺🇦🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) November 7, 2023

Is Albie Phil’s son? As if that poor kid hasn’t been through enough recently! #EastEnders https://t.co/8mUiY8vaaA — Maire Christina (@MaireChristina1) November 7, 2023

So Albie’s had hospital tests. I’m ready.

She’s engaged to Keanu but has to decide if she keeps him not being the father secret. Keanu’s keeping the kidnapping secret. Phil can find out he’s Albie’s dad while hiding sleeping with Emma from Kat 💥 #EastEnders — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) November 7, 2023

A third fan stated: “Oh gosh, they’re doing the Albie is really Phil’s son storyline four years later.”

A final person added: “I’m so ready for the paternity twist that sees Phil confirmed as Albie’s dad so that Sharon has absolutely no ties to the Taylors. Free her from their clutches!”

They then predicted: “So Albie’s had hospital tests. I’m ready. She’s engaged to Keanu but has to decide if she keeps him not being the father secret. Keanu’s keeping the kidnapping secret. Phil can find out he’s Albie’s dad whilst hiding sleeping with Emma from Kat.”

Is Phil actually Albie’s dad? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is Phil Albie’s biological dad?

As far as Keanu is concerned, he’s Albie’s father. However, Sharon did fail to put him on Albie’s birth certificate.

Next week sees Sharon and Keanu get news from the hospital about the tests that leave them stunned. They need to be tested themselves, but what will they discover?

Will the hospital tests now uncover that Albie is actually Phil’s son and not Keanu’s? Imagine the chaos that would cause!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

