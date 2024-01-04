EastEnders: Patrick is George Knight’s dad, fans predict

This week in EastEnders, George’s adoptive parents turned up out of the blue and revealed a secret to him about his childhood that left him reeling.

George found out that Eddie and Gloria had been paid to take him in when he was a child.

With George also finding out that his whole life has been a lie, EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ the identity of his biological father.

George’s world was shattered (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: George’s parents revealed the truth

Moments into the New Year, George’s adoptive parents – Eddie and Gloria – turned up in The Vic.

Gloria explained that they had been keeping something from him and had wanted him to find out about it before they passed away.

They then told George that they had been paid to take him in when he was a child, leaving George devastated.

Gloria then tried to justify her actions, sharing that this was the way she could finally have a child.

George later pieced everything together and realised that he might not even be Jamaican like he’d always thought.

Fans think that Patrick might be George’s dad (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ George Knight’s dad identity

In The Vic last night, Patrick made a comment about George being Jamaican, not knowing that George might not be. Now, EastEnders fans have linked the two characters together and have ‘worked out’ that Patrick might be George’s biological father.

One fan commented: “A lot of Patrick w/ a lot of George… I don’t think it’s a coincidence.”

A-lot of Patrick w/ a-lot of George…I don’t think it’s a coincidence.#EastEnders — PittyDitty (@DittyPitty) January 4, 2024

Just got a feeling that George will turn out to be Patrick's son. #EastEnders — kirst000 (@kirst0001) January 3, 2024

I'm calling it now. Patrick Trueman is his dad. #eastenders — Dayjur (@Dayjur11) January 3, 2024

Another fan said: “Just got a feeling that George will turn out to be Patrick’s son.”

A final viewer suggested: “I’m calling it now. Patrick Trueman is his dad.”

Will George ever find out who his biological parents are? (Credit: BBC)

Who is George’s biological father?

Knowing that his adoptive parents were paid to take him in, George is bound to have many questions about his background and identity.

But, will he find out who his biological father is? And, could this person already be living in the Square in the form of Patrick?

