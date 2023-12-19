EastEnders is not on tonight – here’s when it’s on next

The BBC soap EastEnders has a slight change to it’s schedule this week in the run up to Christmas Day itself and the highly anticipated festive murder.

The soap usually airs for half an hour at 7.30pm Monday-Thursday. This week, however, will be slightly different.

The soap isn’t on tonight (Tuesday, December 19). Here’s when EastEnders is next on this week so that you don’t miss out on all of the festivities in Albert Square.

EastEnders not on tonight

EastEnders usually airs on Tuesdays for half an hour on BBC One, at 7.30-8pm.

Tonight though (Tuesday, December 19), EastEnders will not air due to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards airing in it’s place.

EastEnders will air as usual (7.30-8pm) on both Wednesday (December, 20) and Thursday (December, 21).

However, to make up for the lost episode on Tuesday, EastEnders will air for half an hour on Friday (December, 22) at 7.30-8pm.

This means that by the end of the week, all of the planned episodes would’ve aired.

Viewers can also watch these episodes on BBC iPlayer, which will go live on the days that they air on BBC One.

What to expect from EastEnders this week

This week on EastEnders, Suki fears for Eve as she finds out that Nish knows about the affair. She then goes to tell Stacey about her findings.

Suki then plans her revenge, worrying that Nish has done something to harm Eve.

Elsewhere, Denise discovers that Jack slept with Stacey after spotting him handing her necklace back to her.

But, will Denise get her own back on Jack? How will she react to her husband’s betrayal?

Also, Linda is stunned to receive a text from Mick only to find out that Dean was behind the message…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

