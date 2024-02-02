EastEnders: Lucas and Denise are better suited than her and Jack, fans believe

Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, February 1), Denise visited Lucas in prison and wanted to know how he coped knowing that he’d killed people.

Lucas then explained that once he confessed it was a huge weight off his shoulders.

After this interaction, EastEnders fans now think that Lucas is a better love match for Denise than her own husband.

Lucas tried to help Denise (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Denise visited Lucas in prison

Last night, Denise sat down with her murderer ex Lucas as she visited him in prison.

She wanted to know how he carried on going knowing that he’d killed people. She had no idea how he coped.

Lucas then told her that whatever she had done surely wasn’t anywhere near as bad as the crimes he’d committed.

He then advised Denise to confess to her sins and it was a huge relief when he did so.

At the end of her visit, Lucas then comforted Denise by telling her that he was there for her. She could tell him anything and he wouldn’t judge her.

Lucas has supported Denise more than Jack has (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans favour Lucas for Denise over Jack

Instead of supporting Denise when she is clearly struggling, Jack has been having an affair with Stacey. During the short prison visit, Lucas showed more compassion for Denise than her own husband has done recently.

Now, fans of the BBC soap think that Lucas is a better match for Denise as he cares more about her than Jack.

One fan commented: “Lucas might be a better option for Denise than Jack lol.”

Lucas might be a better option for Denise than Jack lol #Eastenders — SOSE (@RiaSose) February 1, 2024

You know what’s crazy is the fact Jack can’t see there’s something clearly eating Denise up but Lucas did in 5 mins… #EastEnders — Jan 🌶 (@janathhh) February 1, 2024

Lucas is in jail & even he did more to try & help Denise than Jack has 🤣 #EastEnders — ♥Kezza_Lou♥ (@KerryLouiseRoss) February 1, 2024

Another person agreed: “You know what’s crazy is the fact Jack can’t see there’s something clearly eating Denise up but Lucas did in 5 mins…”

A third viewer added: “Lucas is in jail & even he did more to try & help Denise than Jack has.”

Jack turns his attention towards Stacey (Credit: BBC)

Will Jack step up to the plate?

Next week, Jack continues to cheat on Denise with Stacey, neglecting to support his wife.

But, does this mean that Denise and Jack are soon to split for good? Or, can he see sense and be there for a struggling Denise?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

