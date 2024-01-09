Last night in EastEnders (Monday, January 8), ‘The Six’ panicked when they found out that builders were working on the café.

Suki managed to stall them for a few days but made it clear to the other women that they needed to move Keanu’s body.

A new EastEnders fan theory now predicts that the women won’t have chance to move the body though – but, why?

Suki thought of a plan (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Suki came up with a plan of action

In Walford last night, Suki panicked when she saw builders working over at the boarded up café.

Suki then asked them to wait a while as Nish was still in hospital, but the builders only agreed to down tools for a few days.

With Linda causing a scene out in public, Suki summoned some of ‘The Six’ and told them that they needed to move Keanu’s body before the builders dug him up.

Sharon couldn’t bare to think about it, begging the women not to let her see or smell Keanu’s body as it would haunt her.

She left the gathering and asked them to call her when they were ready to move the body.

Will Keanu’s body still be there? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Keanu Taylor’s body to vanish?

With ‘The Six’ not having hidden Keanu’s body well enough, a new theory conjured up by viewers suggests that his body may have moved by the time that Suki, Kathy, Denise, Linda, Sharon and Stacey return to it.

The theory predicts that the body will disappear but may then turn up years down the line.

One fan commented: “I reckon Keanu’s body will mysteriously end up disappearing from the café and, in 5 years, he’ll turn up like a ghost.”

I reckon Keanu's body will mysteriously end up disappearing from the caff and in 5 years, he'll turn up like a ghost #Eastenders — Elthelbert Potter (@RaeRaeAnnax) January 8, 2024

Dollars to donuts Keanu’s body is not in the cafe….#eastenders — PittyDitty (@DittyPitty) January 8, 2024

Keanu's body will be gone when The Six go to move it #eastenders — Adam Byrne (@adamabyss) January 8, 2024

Another person added: “Dollars to donuts, Keanu’s body is not in the café…”

A third viewer agreed: “Keanu’s body will be gone when ‘The Six’ go to move it.”

Will they get away with their crimes? (Credit: BBC)

Can ‘The Six’ successfully move Keanu’s body?

‘The Six’ don’t have much time to move Keanu’s body before the builders continue with their work on the café.

There’s also the slight issue of Nish having woken up which could ruin their cover story completely should he remember what happened. Soon enough, all roads could lead to them and Keanu’s body… But, can they move the body without getting caught? And, will the body still be there when they try to do so?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Keanu Taylor’s body vanish in EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!