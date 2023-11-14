EastEnders: Is Kathy the Christmas killer? The evidence is piling up!

Viewers of EastEnders will know that next month the soap will air Christmas death scenes in The Queen Vic.

A flashforward at the start of the year saw The Six gather around a dead body in the iconic Walford pub.

But, with Kathy Beale’s trailer having just dropped, is she the Christmas killer? Here are all of the hints that she might be just that!

A very specific choice of weapon (Credit: BBC)

Kathy’s weapon

In her trailer, Kathy could be seen chopping up some flowers with a meat cleaver.

This choice of weapon is rather significant as it is something you’d most likely find in a pie and mash shop – you know, like the one that Ian, Cindy and Dean are setting up.

Kathy previously hinted that there would be other deaths before Christmas which suggests that whilst Ian and Dean could die on Christmas Day, Cindy isn’t out of the woods either.

This isn’t the first time that Kathy’s thought about killing someone with a knife either…

One fan mentioned: “I really want Kathy to be the killer because going from ‘if I’d had a knife I’d have killed him there and then’ to having a knife but being too scared to use it to then actually going through with it would be SUCH interesting character development to explore.”

Linda always wears pink (Credit: BBC)

The significance of the colour pink

Kathy chopping up pink tulips is important because we all know how significant colours are when it comes to The Six storyline.

And, who can always be seen wearing pink? Linda! She practically owns the colour.

This, tied in with the previous clue, points towards Kathy killing Dean in a bid to protect Linda.

One EastEnders viewer suggested: “I thought they were roses (as in she wants to kill Cindy/’Rose’) but I think they’re tulips lol. They’re pink though. Linda? Does Kathy kill Dean to protect Linda?”

Kathy’s trailer is the fifth one (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Kathy clue: The number 5

Fans have been trying to link all of The Six clips so far together and there’s now a big connection between Stacey’s and Kathy’s.

In Stacey’s trailer, she stares into a mirror that has the words ‘In a flash’ written on it. However, the ‘s’ in ‘flash’ is replaced by the number ‘5.’

Kathy’s teaser is the fifth one of The Six to be released which makes it seem as though Kathy is the one to kill at Christmas.

One eagle-eyed fan pointed out: “Thinking about the word FLA5H in Stacey’s trailer being spelled with a ‘5’ not an ‘S’ and Kathy’s trailer being the fifth to release.”

Kathy didn’t wear all black (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Kathy clue: Her choice of outfit

Usually, in the episode before their trailers have dropped, The Six have worn an all black outfit.

However, in the episode before Kathy’s trailer was dropped, she wasn’t wearing all black. She had a monochrome dress on with a blue coat – her Six colour.

Instead, Cindy Beale was seen in the hospital scenes wearing a black outfit.

But, could this mean that Kathy is the Christmas killer? Will Cindy Beale be mourning someone at Christmas? Ian, perhaps?

One person noted: “Kathy is the only one so far to not wear black before her trailer was dropped but Cindy was.” But, what does this mean?

