This week in EastEnders, Karen Taylor made a return back to Walford in a bid to find her missing son Keanu as she looked for answers.

Last night (Tuesday, February 6), Karen started quizzing members of ‘The Six’ as well as defending herself against Phil’s backlash.

Now, EastEnders fans have shared their excitement over Karen’s return on social media.

Karen wants answers (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Karen made a dramatic return to Walford

On Monday night (February 5), Karen Taylor returned back to Walford on the day of the café re-opening.

Last night (Tuesday, February 6), Phil started demanding his £50k back but Karen didn’t give in. She explained that she didn’t have it on her so his threats wouldn’t affect her.

Karen then started quizzing members of ‘The Six,’ wanting to know where Keanu was. She could sense that they were lying.

Stacey then told Karen the cover story that ‘The Six’ had come up with, making out that Keanu had gone off somewhere after holding them against their will.

However, Karen then overheard Kathy and Stacey talking and realised that they were covering something up.

Fans are thrilled (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans over the moon to see Karen back in soap

At the end of last year, Karen left Albert Square in a bid to get away from Phil who was demanding his money back after she staged Albie’s kidnapping.

With Karen having returned to find her son, fans are now sharing their joy at seeing her back on their screens again just months after her initial exit.

One fan commented: “OMG KAREN’S BACK, I MISSED HER SM.”

Another shared: “Love Karen’s return. She just seems more established? And I’m obsessed with that outfit.”

#EastEnders great to see Karen back. It was a mistake to let her leave. — MichealHiley26. (@hare132006) February 6, 2024

You tell him Karen someone needs to stand up to him for a change! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/CjmIC3qauW — P (@madam_wakefield) February 6, 2024

A third viewer added: “Great to see Karen back. It was a mistake to let her leave.”

A final EastEnders fan finished: “You tell him Karen, someone needs to stand up to him for a change!”

Karen’s back and she’s not messing around (Credit: BBC)

Will Karen get the answers she needs?

Karen’s back and she’s desperate for answers as to where Keanu is and as to what really happened on Christmas Day.

But, should ‘The Six’ be worried? Will Karen get to the truth and realise that her son is actually dead?

