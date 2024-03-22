EastEnders: Jean is planning to expose Dean, fans predict

During last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, March 21), Jean confronted Dean about Jade’s lack of medication intake.

He then made up an elaborate lie about how Jade had purposely stopped taking her medication herself.

EastEnders fans reckon though that Jean is already aware of Dean’s lies and will start secretly plotting against him.

Dean put the blame on Jade (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Dean lied to Jean

In Walford, Jean turned up at the hospital and offered to collect Jade’s medication from home for the doctor to take a look at.

Dean didn’t like the idea but soon agreed to give Jean the keys, prompting her to head off with Harvey.

Arriving back at the hospital, Jean saw that Dean hadn’t handed over all of the medication.

She then accused Dean of withholding the antibiotics, with Dean then promising to tell her the truth.

Dean then lied to Jean that Jade had been making herself sicker so that she didn’t have to go back to Pakistan to be with Shabnam.

He then asked her not to mention it to anyone as to not embarrass his daughter.

Fans think that Jean knows the truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers predict huge Jean twist coming for Dean

Whilst Jean may have sounded like she was taken in by Dean’s lies about Jade, some fans think that this was all an act.

They think that she has seen Dean for who he truly is and is secretly thinking of a way to expose him.

One fan commented: “Jean wasn’t buying what Dean was selling. I’m sure of it.”

Jean wasn't buying what Dean was selling. I'm sure of it.#EastEnders — Matthew Farris (@mattFarris) March 21, 2024

#EastEnders Jean has the other pack of antibiotics in her handbag. She will expose him. Watch the last few seconds of the episode. — Gill Dunn (@GillDun38521852) March 21, 2024

Maybe Jean is going to pretend she believes him, then secretly get in touch with Shabnam who will return to get her daughter back! 🤔 #Eastenders — Nataliie (@Nataliie_Jayne) March 21, 2024

Another person stated: “Jean has the other pack of antibiotics in her handbag. She will expose him. Watch the last few seconds of the episode.”

A third viewer wondered: “Maybe Jean is going to pretend she believes him then secretly get in touch with Shabnam who will return to get her daughter back!”

Jean is concerned for Jade (Credit: BBC)

Will Jean take Dean down?

Next week, Jean finds the empty pill cases and realises that Dean has been the one in control of Jade’s medication.

However, when she tries to speak up, Dean blames Jean for what’s happened. But, can Jean get anyone to believe her suspicions and bring Dean down?

