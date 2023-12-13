EastEnders: Jade to kill Dean, new fan theory predicts

Last night in EastEnders (Tuesday, December 12), Linda exposed Dean to Jade whilst confronting him at the Beale’s Eels grotto.

Jade was taken aback when she heard her dad – Dean – get referred to as a sexual predator.

Now, a new EastEnders fan theory predicts a sinister twist after the return of Dean’s daughter.

Linda exposed Dean in front of Jade (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda confronted Dean in front of Jade

Yesterday evening, Anna planned to take Linda’s kids to see Santa but Ollie noticed that Santa was at Beale’s Eels and ran inside.

Anna tried to explain that they weren’t allowed in there but Cindy told her that it would be fine because Bobby was the one dressed up as Santa.

As Ollie had a photo with Santa, it soon became clear that Dean was actually the one dressed up.

Linda soon received a photo of Ollie and Dean together and stormed round to Beale’s Eels to have it out with him.

She then exposed Dean as a sexual predator, with Jade being left reeling from the revelation.

Later on, Jade sat down with Dean and asked him whether the allegations were true. She wondered if this was why Shabnam didn’t like Dean.

She also remembered that Shirley had told her that Dean had done some bad things, when she was little. Dean, of course, denied doing anything to harm Linda and explained that Shirley was now on his side.

Will Jade kill Dean? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Jade to murder her father?

Now that Jade has found out about Dean’s true character, she could easily lash out at him.

One fan even thinks that Jade may go as far as to kill Dean after finding out the truth.

WHAT IF JADE KILLS HER DAD??? WHAT IF JADE KILLS DEAN??? #Eastenders — leigh⁷🪴 (@leighstwts) December 12, 2023

Is this the Christmas death? (Credit: BBC)

Could Jade finish Dean off?

We know that someone dies at Christmas and Dean is high up on the list of potential victims as he appears as one member of ‘The Seven.’

But, could Dean be the Christmas Day victim? And, could Jade kill her father for what he did to Linda?

