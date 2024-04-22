EastEnders iPlayer episode to release in afternoon in schedule change

Viewers of the BBC soap EastEnders are used to being able to watch early-release episodes on iPlayer as they’re uploaded at 6am on Monday-Thursday.

However, today’s episode (Monday, April 22) hasn’t been uploaded this morning in a slight change…

But, as the latest iPlayer episode goes ‘missing,’ here’s when the episode will be uploaded!

Final edits are being made to the episode (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders iPlayer episode to release at 1pm in schedule shakeup

The night’s episodes of EastEnders usually release early on the day via iPlayer at 6am before airing on BBC One at 7.30pm on the evening.

This means that fans can watch the episode at a time that is convenient to them.

However, tonight’s episode won’t release on iPlayer at 6am today but will instead be dropped at 1pm.

This is due to Honey and Jay running the London Marathon in tonight’s episode. In real-life, Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick filmed some special scenes for the episode whilst attending the actual Marathon that took place yesterday (Sunday, April 21.)

In order for these scenes to air during today’s episode, final edits are being made to include these scenes which means that the episode will be released on iPlayer a little bit later than usual.

The Marathon gets underway (Credit: BBC)

What to expect from tonight’s episode of EastEnders

During tonight’s episode of EastEnders, Jay doesn’t fancy running the Marathon as he continue to struggle after finding out about Nadine’s pregnancy. Honey manages to talk him round though.

With Billy late to the Marathon after taking Britney to the hospital following a bike crash, Whitney and Zack find out that she has Type 2 Usher Syndrome. The child will suffer sight and hearing impairments. Can they support her through this diagnosis?

And, Yolande contemplates not attending church after Pastor Clayton’s assault on her. Will she change her mind?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

