EastEnders: Gina and Dean better not get together, fans beg

Last night in EastEnders (Monday, December 11), Dean Wicks’ ill daughter, Jade, turned up in Walford and started chatting to Gina.

Gina then encouraged her to give Dean another chance before giving her one of her bracelets.

Now, EastEnders fans fear that Gina and Dean might develop a romantic spark with each other.

Gina tried to repair Dean and Jade’s fractured relationship (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Gina befriended Jade

In EastEnders last night, Dean’s daughter – Jade – turned up in the Square and entered the pub.

She was waiting for her dad, revealing that she was staying the night with him. Gina started chatting to her, becoming concerned when she saw Jade struggling to breathe.

Talking to Dean’s daughter, Gina explained that it was important to give Dean another chance at being a good father, relating to how she was feeling.

As Jade agreed to talk things through with her dad, Gina then approached Dean and acted as a peacemaker.

She then handed Jade a bracelet that she had been eyeing up, giving her a tiny piece of Marbella to keep.

Fans think they know what’s round the corner (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg soap not to start Gina and Dean romance

EastEnders fans are now worrying, after seeing these scenes, that there’s a romantic spark developing between Dean and Gina.

They’re now demanding that the soap doesn’t go there, hoping that Gina stays away from Linda’s rapist.

One fan wrote: “My theory is that we’re gonna see more scenes between Dean and Gina in EastEnders. Maybe they’re gonna be a secret item unfortunately.”

A second person said: “HATING seeing this chemistry build between Gina and Dean – don’t do it, sis, please.”

A third EastEnders fan added: “I really hope that Gina is not falling for Dean…”

Gina supports Dean (Credit: BBC)

Will Dean and Gina become an item?

Coming up over Christmas in EastEnders, Gina listens to Dean as he finds out that Jade’s transplant has been called off.

But, why is Gina caring for Dean all of a sudden? Is she playing a dangerous game?

