EastEnders fans slam Whitney ‘character assassination’ ahead of exit

Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, April 24), Whitney confronted a girl who was bullying Britney at school for her glasses.

Later on, she returned home to face Zack who had finally learned the truth about the illegal fostering.

EastEnders fans have now blasted the soap for ‘ruining’ Whitney’s character before she departs Walford.

Britney exposed Whitney’s lies (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney Dean’s lies were exposed

Viewers of the BBC soap will know that Whitney has been illegally fostering Britney; she paid Keeley money in exchange for looking after the child.

However, she failed to tell Zack about this and lied to him that everything was official.

Last night though, Britney walked to school with Lexi but was soon approached by a group of bullies.

One bully, Lacey-Mae, mocked Britney for her glasses and filmed the humiliation before uploading a video online.

Whitney found out and soon confronted the child, threatening her. Britney was livid when she found out about Whit’s interference, telling Zack what she’d done.

She then went a step further and revealed that Whit had stolen her from her mum and wasn’t actually legally allowed to look after her.

Fans aren’t liking the new Whit (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans blast soap for ‘ruining’ Whitney’s character

Whitney Dean is soon set to be leaving Walford, with her exit on the horizon. However, fans aren’t happy with Whitney’s recent behaviour as she lets Britney get in the way of her morals.

They have now accused the soap of destroying Whitney’s character before she leaves.

One fan complained: “They are really assassinating Whitney’s character too. I don’t believe at all she would be behaving this way. I don’t know how they are going to write her out, but why are they making her act so unlikeable, careless and out of character before she leaves?”

Another fan added: “Whitney is one of my favourite characters and they’re ruining her!! She’s leaving soon so [bleep] knows what they have in store for her. Why do I get the feeling she’s gonna run off with Britney and leave Zack to go off with Lauren?”

A third viewer declared: “The writers truly have turned Whitney into a reckless individual.”

Will Zack give Whit a chance to make things right? (Credit: BBC)

Will Zack forgive Whitney for her betrayal?

Britney’s just landed Whitney in it with Zack by exposing her huge secret. Zack wasn’t impressed with the fostering to start with, so how will he react to this huge bombshell?

Can Whitney win Zack round? Or, is forgiveness a long way off for the couple?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

